The Denver Broncos have a new slogan, and TikToker Lacey Brown has a few thoughts about it. She posted a video to her page that showed the new shirts with the slogan worn by the team.

In the team's colors, the word "UNCOMMON" is printed in the front. In the aforementioned video, offensive lineman Ben Powers sported the new shirt. A phrase the team under new coach Sean Payton appears to be focused on this season.

Lacey Brown started by saying that she was shocked that the team's new slogan was worse than the "Let's Ride" catchphrase. That former saying that NFL fans labeled as cringy has now been replaced.

"The Broncos new slogan is somehow worse than "Let's Ride"so here it is, UNCOMMON and I'm not joking. But, I get it, I mean its more appropriate because winning for the Broncos is has become UNCOMMON."

She went on to say that using "UNCOMMON" as the new slogan for the Broncos makes sense. That's because winning for Denver has become uncommon, taking a jab at their 5-12 record last season.

Ben Powers told reporters that the phrase represents how difficult it is to be successful in the National Football League. She added that Denver needs to be uncommon and be in the group of other successful teams. It remains to be seen if the new slogan catches on with fans.

Former Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis left in uncomfortable situation

The Denver Nuggets made history and are playing for the NBA Championship. While the series against the Miami Heat tied at 1-1, there has been plenty of support for Denver.

New coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson have all been seen attending Nuggets' playoff games.

Peyton Manning and his children have also been longtime fans of the Nuggets. However, on Sunday night as the Heat staged a near improbable comeback to take game two, Terrell Davis probably wished he was courtside with other celebrities.

A video of the former NFL running back circulated around social media. It showed Heat fans literally celebrating around Davis as he sat their with a stone-cold look in his face. He was clearly not excited about being surrounded by Heat fans.

Davis has been a fan of the Nuggest for a while and is frequently seen attending their home games.

