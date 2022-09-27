Russell Wilson shares adorable clip of son chanting "Let's Ride" following Broncos' SNF win

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is famous for his "Let's Ride" quote. During promotional shots for the team, the quarterback's video of him saying his new catchphrase quickly went viral. So much so that other NFL and college football players gave their own take during promotional shots.

On Sunday night, after Wilson and the Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, there was yet another take on the "Let's Ride" saying. But this time it came from one of Wilson's smallest, yet biggest fans, his two-year-old son, Win.

Wilson posted an adorable video of Win holding a football, telling Broncos fans, "Let's Ride." Wilson captioned the video, "That WINNING feeling!"

It was the second consecutive win for the Broncos. They defeated the Houston Texans in Week 2; after a shaky start in Week 1 against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson and Denver will look to continue their two-game winning streak as they travel to AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday afternoon.

Broncos win mirrored that from Vikings in 2008

Sunday night's prime-time matchup between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers was not the offensive performance many had hoped for. A final score of 11-10 was one that nobody would have suspected either.

Although it was an odd scoring game, it wasn't the first game in the history of the National Football League to play out that way. In 2008, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions in the same fashion.

The Vikings also scored one touchdown, one field goal and one safety. But that wasn't the only coincidence between the two games. Jimmy Garoppolo stepping out of the back of the end zone was also replicated in the prior game as well. For the Detroit Lions, it was Dan Orlovsky who was the quarterback at the time.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Last night, the Broncos won with exactly one touchdown, one field goal, and one safety.



Wilson went 20 for 33 with a 60% completion rate along with only 184 passing yards. Garoppolo went 18 for 29 with a 62% completion rate and 211 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.

While the offenses didn't have spectacular outings on Sunday night, it was the special teams and defenses that made the most impact. A late-game fumble recovery by Denver stopped Garoppolo and the 49ers from staging a comeback in the late minutes of the game.

Denver will have their work cut out for them in Week 4 when they square off against the Raiders, who are coming off a narrow loss to the Tennessee Titans.

