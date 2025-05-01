Ladd McConkey can’t hide his pride as wife Sydney celebrates finishing her degree after major life moves

Sydney McConkey, wife of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey, is cherishing a major personal milestone: She just got her degree. On Wednesday, Sydney posted on Instagram about her achievement after major life changes.
She shared a photo of herself in a white mini dress in the post and wrote a heartfelt caption.
“A couple degree changes later and a break from school to move across the country, I have found something my heart truly loves & have FINALLY finished my degree + some endorsements!!
"Officially Mrs. McConkey 🍎🎓✏️ Being an educator can be challenging at times but ultimately is the most rewarding and humbling experience. To my babies over the years, I will love you all forever❤️ Don’t forget, do it for YOU!!!,” she added.
The Chargers WR was proud of his wife and expressed his admiration for her in the comments section.
“You’re amazing! So proud of you,” McConkey wrote.
Sydney found her career in teaching and is excited to begin the next chapter of her life. She and Ladd tied the knot on April 12 and later surprised everyone by posting their wedding pictures on Instagram.
Sydney's shared birthday tribute for Ladd McConkey's sister-in-law
Sydney McConkey is enjoying married life and has already formed strong bonds with her in-laws, especially her sister-in-law Molly McConkey. On Wednesday, Sydney shared a birthday message for Molly on her Instagram story.
She posted a lovely picture of her and Molly from her bridal event and added a sweet note to celebrate her special day.
"Happy birthday to the best momma out there! Thankful for our relationship that will last a lifetime - i love you Molly! Cheers to you, sis." Sydney wrote.
Molly is the wife of Ladd's older brother, Hinton McConkey. The two also have a sister, Laine.
