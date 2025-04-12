Ladd McConkey’s fiancée Sydney Horne flaunts in all-white outfit for bridal luncheon ahead of wedding day

It's the wedding day of Ladd McConkey and his fiancée Sydney Horne on Saturday, and the couple is excited. However, before they tie the knot, Horne enjoyed a bridal luncheon with her close family members and gal pals.

On Friday, Horne shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story, including a picture of herself from inside her car. It was followed by another story featuring the lunch table.

Ladd McConkey’s fiancée Sydney Horne flaunts in all-white outfit (image credit: instagram/sydneyhorne)

In the third story, Horne posted the welcome board, which was pink and white. Before posting pictures from the family lunch, Horne shared her reaction to McConkey confirming their wedding date.

McConkey reposted his engagement day post on his story, attached with a caption where the LA Chargers wide receiver shared details about his wedding timeline.

"3 days until we say I do. I can't wait to call you my wife! I love you! @sydneyhorne," McConkey wrote.

"I'm obsessed w you," Horne wrote.

Ladd McConkey’s fiancée Sydney Horne shared glimpse into couple's wedding venue

Almost a day after posting pictures from her bridal lunch, Sydney Horne updated her Instagram story with a picture from their wedding venue. She and Ladd McConkey had a romantic kiss from a beautiful ranch.

"See you here tomorrow," Horne captioned.

Ladd McConkey’s fiancée Sydney Horne shared glimpse into couple's wedding venue (image credit: instagram/sydneyhorne)

McConkey and Horne have been together for more than eight years. However, the couple first sparked romance in high school, but have known one another since fifth grade. Horne has been with McConkey throughout his ups and downs and has often been spotted cheering for him from the sidelines.

After dating each other for almost a decade, the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship. In July, McConkey went on his knee to propose to Horne, and the couple got engaged. They shared a joint Instagram post, breaking the news to their fans.

"My person for life. Here’s to the beginning of forever with my bestfriend! I love you so much," the couple captioned.

Two weeks before her wedding day, Horne celebrated her bachelorette party and shared a glimpse with her fans on Instagram. She also posted her beautiful memories from her pink-themed bridal shower.

