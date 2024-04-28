Former Georgia Bulldogs standout Ladd McConkey is headed for the West Coast. The wide receiver was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. McConkey took the call from the Chargers at home in Georgia, surrounded by his friends and family.

His girlfriend, Sydney Horne, posted a few photos on Instagram of the moment McConkey heard his name called by LA. The wide receiver and his loved ones then shared in the joy of his next chapter. Horne added a sweet sentiment to the caption, writing:

"Ladd, I am so proud of you and can’t wait for this life with you!! You truly deserve it all. We are over the moon happy for you! Let’s go to LA baby!!!"

Horne also proclaimed her excitement about going to Los Angeles to cheer on McConkey and his new Chargers team. He will now compete with pro receivers like Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko and fellow draftee USC's Brenden Rice.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart shares touching letter about Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey won two back-to-back national championships with the University of Georgia. He was one of the key members of the offense last season and now gets to live out his dream of playing on Sundays.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart took time this weekend to share his pride and joy for his now-former wide receiver. Smart took to X to congratulate the 22-year-old on his draft selection. He also talked about McConkey's accomplishments on and off the field and how much he meant to the Bulldogs football program.

"Congrats @laddmcconkey02!! So excited to watch you be a part of the @chargers," Smart wrote. "You’re such a great young man & I’m thankful for your time in Athens. You meant so much to this team, school & community. Always grateful for your impact on this program. GO DAWGS !!"

In three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, Ladd McConkey caught 199 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 216 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He will now get to catch passes from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert under new coach Jim Harbaugh.