Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney drops 2-word reaction to Chargers WR’s stunning performance in LA’s 37-10 win vs Vikings

Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, marked the Chargers’ 37-10 blowout win with an Instagram post. She shared photos from SoFi Stadium after Thursday night’s victory over Minnesota.McConkey, now in his second season with Los Angeles, has become one of Justin Herbert’s most dependable targets. Away from football, McConkey and Sydney have a long history that began in high school. The two got engaged in 2024 and got married earlier this year in April.After the 37-10 win, Sydney posted a series of photos from the stands, showing off her game-day outfit. She wore a cropped top, denim and white sneakers.“Chargers win,” Sydney captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe victory was a welcome bounce-back for the Chargers after three of their last four games, including a tough home loss to Indianapolis just a few days earlier.Ladd McConkey’s wife shows pregame support for No. 15Hours before kickoff, Sydney shared a mirror selfie from her car, revealing the same powder-blue top customized with Ladd McConkey’s No. 15 and a brief cheer to go with it.“Go 15 💙⚡.”Just before halftime, Justin Herbert connected with Ladd McConkey for a 27-yard touchdown. This score was McConkey’s third of the season, putting him on track to exceed his rookie total of seven.Herbert played one of his best games of the season. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He also gained 51 yards rushing. His only mistake was a tipped throw near the goal line that led to his seventh interception of the year.Rookie rusher Kimani Vidal set the tone early with 117 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Tight end Oronde Gadsden II continued his breakout stretch with five catches for 77 yards and another score.The Chargers’ defense backed them up by limiting Minnesota to just 93 total yards in the first half and 10 on the ground.The win lifted Los Angeles to 5-3 on the season, positioning them to challenge for the AFC West lead depending on the weekend’s outcomes.