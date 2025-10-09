  • home icon
  Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney enjoys morning walk with pet dog while WR trains for Chargers' upcoming game vs Dolphins [PICS]

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 09, 2025 11:30 GMT
Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, spends time with her dog on a morning walk while the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver is preparing for his upcoming game. The NFL wide receiver is playing his first season after tying the knot with Sydney.

Ahead of the Week 6 matchup, his wife shared a few glimpses of her morning outing with her pet on her Instagram account. She shared two snaps, and in the first one mentioned the time, which was around 9:09 a.m., and in the second, she hilariously revealed that her dog walked in mud.

In the second Instagram story, Sydney McConkey posted a picture of her dog standing by the side of her leg.

“Mom let someone get into the mud... white feet turned brown,” she wrote.
Sydney and Ladd McConkey added a new member to their family soon after getting married. They tied the knot in April, and in May, they brought home a dog named Nellie Jean.

Meanwhile, on the field, after his impressive game in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, in which McConkey recorded one touchdown and caught five of the seven targets, he is getting ready for the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Chargers, after their good start to the season, lost two back-to-back matchups in the last two weeks.

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, cheers for the NFL WR in a custom-made outfit

Following the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders, Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, posted a few pictures in a custom-made outfit on her Instagram account. She posted four snaps with a five-word caption.

"Bolting up as we speak," she wrote.
Sydney McConkey wore a blue crop top with the number “15,” which is the jersey number of the Chargers' wide receiver, printed on it. She paired it with light blue denim and white shoes and styled her hair in a center part flowing down her shoulders.

She had previously caught attention with her stylish all-white outfit in the Week 3 game. She wore a short one-shoulder dress that had her husband’s last name and his jersey number printed on it, along with black knee-length boots. She styled her look with a transparent purse.

