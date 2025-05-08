Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shares 1-word message to fun BTS memories from Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle's party

Ladd McConkey married his high school sweetheart, Sydney and now the couple is enjoying offseason downtime together. On Wednesday evening, the newlyweds attended Alix Earle's "Club Carl's" party in partnership with Carl Jr.'s fast food establishment.

Sydney shared a photo on her Instagram story showing photos from a photo booth at the party. She captioned the post by showing her laughter with the hilarious photos they took together.

"lol," Sydney captioned the photo

Ladd McConkey and his wife Sydney attended Alix Earle's party. (Photo via Sydney McConkey's Instagram Story)

The couple made funny faces and shared a kiss. The Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver can even be seen teasing his new wife in the photos. In another photo on her Instagram story, the couple posed with Alix Earle at the event.

The McConkey's also took a photo with Alix Earle. (Photo via Sydney McConkey's Instagram Story)

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney celebrates major academic milestone

Ladd McConkey and Sydney have had a busy offseason. The couple celebrated their nuptials with a bridal shower ahead of their big day in April and they even welcomed a dog named Nellie to their family. Just a few weeks after they tied the knot, Sydney celebrated another big life milestone in her life.

On April 30, Sydney revealed that she graduated from college. In a heartfelt post, she admitted that it took longer than expected after changing majors and then moving to California after the wide receiver was drafted by the Chargers.

Sydney also revealed that she earned a degree in education and that she is looking forward to being a teacher.

"A couple degree changes later and a break from school to move across the country, I have found something my heart truly loves & have FINALLY finished my degree + some endorsements!! Officially Mrs. McConkey," she wrote.

"Being an educator can be challenging at times but ultimately is the most rewarding and humbling experience. To my babies over the years, I will love you all forever❤️ Don’t forget, do it for YOU!!!"

In the carousel of graduation photos, Sydney was wearing a sash that appeared to be signed by her former students.

