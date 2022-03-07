"Don't start that, ADAM" - Lamar Jackson calls out Schefter for misquoting QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken to his Twitter account to call out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter posted on his social media that Jackson said that racial bias against black quarterbacks is still there. The problem with what Schefter wrote was that it was not Jackson's response to that specific question.

The 25-year-old quarterback took exception to Schefter's tweet, and in a move that has surprised many, he called out the insider for misquoting him.

He said:

"That was not my response to that specific question don’t start that ADAM🙄."

The Ravens quarterback appeared on NBA star LeBron James' YouTube show The Shop, and the conversation turned to historical racial bias against black quarterbacks in the NFL. James said that it is still there, but it's dying off.

The Ravans quarterback added:

"It's still there. That's why I need that championship."

Lamar Jackson still craves that Super Bowl ring

The 25-year-old wants desperately wants a Super Bowl ring

With Jackson's admission that, due to the racial bias in the NFL, he needs a Super Bowl ring to feel validated as a quarterback in the league, but his talent speaks for itself.

The Exit 52 Podcast @Exit52Podcast Lamar Jackson has basically scored the same touchdown against all 3 NFC East teams he’s faced Lamar Jackson has basically scored the same touchdown against all 3 NFC East teams he’s faced 👑😈 https://t.co/dN0momaYws

In his four NFL seasons, the 25-year-old has not had a losing season and won the NFL's MVP award in 2019, thanks to his 3,127 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He also led the Ravens to a 13-2 record that season.

But for all his accomplishments in the regular-season, it is in the playoffs where he has struggled. In his four postseason games, Jackson is 1-3. Comparing that to his regular-season record of 37-12, one can get a feel for why the Ravens quarterback has the need to win that Super Bowl ring.

After missing the last four games of last season with an ankle injury, the former Louisville star will be hoping that his injury troubles are firmly behind him as he looks to take the next step in his career by bringing the Lombardi trophy back to Baltimore.

Essentially, the best dual-threat quarterback in the league, Jackson is just as deadly with his legs as he is with his arm. In his 12 games last season, he rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns. There is a case to be made that, had he played the final four games, a 1000-yard season would have been possible.

With the Ravens' division somewhat of an unknown next season, aside from Joe Burrow and the Bengals, there is a chance for the 25-year-old to take Baltimore back to the playoffs.

Despite all his obvious talent at the quarterback position, it is not ideal that he feels that he needs a Super Bowl championship to be judged as a good quarterback. For many, he already is, and that Super Bowl win is coming, it is only a matter of time.

Edited by Windy Goodloe