Lamar Jackson's injury: Latest update on QB not good news for Ravens fans

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a no-show for the part of the gathering that is accessible to reporters. This could be an indication of a probable hitch in his return from an ankle injury.
Jackson suffered the injury early on in the second quarter versus the Cleveland Browns back in Week 14.
Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah lunged at the back of the 2019 NFL MVP’s lower right leg after a pass. Baltimore went on to lose the game by a score of 24-22.
The Ravens quarterback has been sacked 38 times this season, the third-most among starting quarterbacks this season. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (47) and Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (45) are ahead of Jackson on the list.
Jackson has been blitzed 151 times in 2021, which is tied for seventh in the NFL with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
In Jackson’s absence under center, second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley has started two games this season.
Huntley won his first game as a starter this year as he led Baltimore to a victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11. Jackson missed the game because of a non-COVID-19 sickness.
Huntley started his second game of the season versus the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 15. He went 28 of 40 for 215 passing yards with two touchdown passes in the 31-30 loss.
The undrafted signal caller from the University of Utah also rushed for 73 yards on 13 rushes and had two touchdowns on the ground.
Eight-year NFL veteran quarterback Josh Johnson got the starting job in the Ravens’ 41-21 loss to the Bengals in Week 16 as Huntley was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Johnson went 28 of 40 for 304 passing yards with two passing touchdowns and an interception.
Who Starts for the Ravens if Jackson Cannot in Week 17?
Ravens fans are holding out to see the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jackson in the starting lineup versus the Los Angeles Rams. With two games left in the regular season, Baltimore is 8-7 and on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture.
They are tied with the Miami Dolphins, who hold the seventh and final seed, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Raiders with the same record. This is a must-win for the Ravens, so having their franchise quarterback would help.
Should Jackson be unable to play, Huntley could be asked to step in for his third start of the 2021 season.
