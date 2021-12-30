Lamar Jackson injury update: When will Ravens QB return?

Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens' last two games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday leading up to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season after not practicing for the past two weeks. It's a step in the right direction, but he still currently remains questionable to play against the Los Angeles Rams.

When will Lamar Jackson return from injury?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens received great news on Wednesday when Lamar Jackson was cleared to return to practice for the first time since suffering an ankle injury two weeks ago. That doesn't necessarily mean he will play this week, as he remains officially questionable, but it's an encouraging sign that he is getting closer to a return to game action.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Good news for Baltimore: The #Ravens are expecting QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) to return to practice today. He’s missed the last two games. Good news for Baltimore: The #Ravens are expecting QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) to return to practice today. He’s missed the last two games.

The Ravens are getting desperate as they have just two games remaining in the 2021 NFL regular season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals by one game in the AFC North division standings and don't currently own a Wild Card spot. That means if the season ended today, the Ravens wouldn't make the playoffs.

That makes the Ravens Week 17 game against the surging Los Angeles Rams a crucial one. It would be extremely difficult for them to make the postseason if they were unable to find a way to win this week. This means they have no room to be overly cautious with Lamar Jackson. If he is healthy enough to play, they likely wouldn't hesitate to try to play him.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Lamar Jackson (right ankle injury) returned to practice Wednesday but moved with a pronounced limp Lamar Jackson (right ankle injury) returned to practice Wednesday but moved with a pronounced limp https://t.co/KRWeGm6GCg

Though Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, he was noticeably limping and clearly not fully healthy just yet. That doesn't mean he won't be ready in time for Week 17 but it would appear he would likely need to make more physical progress first.

If Lamar Jackson is unable to scramble because he is limited by an ankle injury, that takes away a significant weapon from his arsenal. His ability to run the ball from the quarterback position is what makes him a truly elite football player. He leads all quarterbacks this season with 767 rushing yards.

The Ravens have a 7-4 record this year when Lamar Jackson plays a full game. They lost a game in which he was injured against the Cleveland Browns and have a 1-2 record in three games where Lamar Jackson was unable to play at all. Now entering "must win" territory, the Baltimore Ravens need their starting quarterback more than ever.

