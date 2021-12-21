AFC Playoff Picture: Chiefs go top of AFC as Ravens drop out

This week in the AFC there were plenty of battles that affected the playoff picture. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated divisional rivals the LA Chargers, Pittsburgh took care of the Titans, the Bills got back to winning ways, and the Las Vegas Raiders needed a last-second field goal to get past the COVID-ravaged Cleveland Browns.

With only a handful of games left in the regular season, each game takes on extra significance with playoff hopes on the line.

AFC playoff picture: how do the teams rank?

# 1- Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

This week: 34-28 W v Chargers

Top performer: Travis Kelce (10 rec, 191 yards, 2 TD's)

Next Week: Sunday v Steelers (4:25 pm, CBS)

The Chiefs have been catapulted into the number one seed in the AFC after their win over the Chargers. Tight end Travis Kelce was again in superb form as he grabbed two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

Patrick Mahomes is starting to look like his normal self after an indifferent start to the season. After some poor performances, somehow the Chiefs have the number one seed, and it looks like they will be tough to beat.

#2- New England Patriots (9-5)

This week: 27-17 L v Colts

Top performer: Hunter Henry (6 rec, 77 yards, 2 TD's)

Next week: Sunday v Bills, (1 pm, CBS)

The Patriots looked out of sorts against the Colts. The offense spluttered and the defense had no answer for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for over 100 yards.

Patriots come up short in their comeback attempt, but Hunter Henry kept them in it until late in the 4th. With two touchdown receptions, the new dad now has the most TDs by a New England tight end since Rob Gronkowski in 2015 (11).



Presented by A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies Patriots come up short in their comeback attempt, but Hunter Henry kept them in it until late in the 4th. With two touchdown receptions, the new dad now has the most TDs by a New England tight end since Rob Gronkowski in 2015 (11).Presented by A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies https://t.co/2anvcE37Br

Mac Jones picked a bad time to play his worst game as a rookie, but the silver lining is that the Patriots are still the number two seed in the AFC and have their destiny in their hands.

#3- Tennessee Titans (9-5)

This week: 19-13 L v Steelers

Top performer: D'Onta Foreman (22 carries, 108 yards)

Next week: Thursday v San Francisco (8:20 pm, NFL Network)

The Titans had the chance to go back to the number one seed after the Patriots fell to the Colts, but Ryan Tannehill & Co could not get the win they needed. Foreman played a good game, rushing for over 100 yards, but overall the defense was stifled.

The Titans meet on the Steelers logo

The Titans meet on the Steelers logo 🍿 https://t.co/vgayCraDT8

No receiver got over 32 yards for the game as Mike Vrabel went with a more run-heavy offense. A huge clash against the 49ers awaits on Thursday that will have massive implications for both the AFC and NFC playoff positions.

#4- Cinncinatti Bengals (8-6)

This week: 15-10 W v Broncos

Top performer: Tyler Body (5 rec, 96 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday v Ravens (1 pm, Fox)

The Bengals are the biggest movers of the AFC. Thanks to the Ravens and Browns both succumbing to defeats, and the Bengals winning over the Broncos, they are now the fourth seed in the AFC.

The longest field goal in Bengals history.



Watch on CBS The longest field goal in Bengals history. 💰Watch on CBS https://t.co/eEsBAOLjYK

Joe Burrow and Tyler Boyd connected well in the win while Joe Mixon rushed for 58 yards on 17 attempts in the low-scoring affair. As division leaders, the Bengals have home-field advantage should the playoffs start today.

#5- Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

This week: 27-17 W v Patriots

Top performer: Jonathan Taylor (29 carries, 170 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Saturday @ Cardinals (8:15 pm, NFL Network)

The Colts secured a superb win over the Patriots on Saturday, largely in part to Jonathan Taylor's huge day on the ground. Carson Wentz was not asked to do much on the day, attempting just 12 passes.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via

JONATHAN TAYLOR LOSES EVERYONE AND TAKES IT 67 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 💨(via @NFL JONATHAN TAYLOR LOSES EVERYONE AND TAKES IT 67 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 💨(via @NFL)https://t.co/bxytCo7JJF

The Colts are perhaps the biggest sleeper in the division, and with Taylor and some of their other weapons, Indianapolis are a threat to every team in the AFC come playoff time.

#6- Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

This week: 34-28 L v Chiefs

Top performer: Keenan Allen (6 rec, 78 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday @ Texans (1 pm, Fox)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers gave the Chiefs a run for their money. In a typical divisional matchup, the game had everything — from superb plays from both quarterbacks to drama and overtime.

The highest-graded QB in Week 15 so far: Justin Herbert



Justin Herbert ⚡️ The highest-graded QB in Week 15 so far:Justin Herbert ⚡️ https://t.co/aM8ayUgOc8

We will be lucky enough to see the Herbert/Mahomes matchups twice a year for at least the next decade. With the weapons they have, the Chargers are looming as darkhorses for this year's Super Bowl.

#7- Buffalo Bills (8-6)

This week: 31-14 W v Panthers

Top performer: Gabriel Davis (5 rec, 85 yards, 2 TD's)

Next week: Sunday @ Patriots (1 pm, Fox)

The Bills got back on the winners' list with a grinding win over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Devin Singletary finally gave Buffalo a resemblance of a run game, with 86 yards in his 22 carries and a touchdown for good measure.

Next up are the Patriots, and they will want revenge for their last meeting in which New England only threw the ball three times. There is still a lot to play out in the AFC over the next couple of weeks.

Current AFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (bye)

No. 7 Buffalo @ No. 2 New England

No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers @ No. 3 Tennessee

No. 5 Indianapolis @ No. 4 Cinncinati

