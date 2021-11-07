Lamar Jackson has a hilarious response to Ravens fans asking for Odell Beckham Jr. move

Lamar Jackson has elevated his game to a whole new level this season. He's grown tremendously as a pocket passer and is still close to being unstoppable in the running game. But how good would Jackson be if Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Baltimore Ravens?

Fans of every team have asked themselves if Beckham would be a fit for their team or not. The Ravens are no exception, as the wide receiver position is an area they could use a little more depth. Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to address whether he had the power to bring Beckham to the Ravens in a hilarious tweet.

What did Lamar Jackson say about Odell Beckham Jr.?

Lamar Jackson tweeted Friday morning after the Cleveland Browns announced they were waiving Beckham. Jackson tweeted:

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the @ravens not meeee🤣🤣 I can’t do nothing I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the @ravens not meeee🤣🤣 I can’t do nothing

Jackson made it clear that he couldn't do anything to convince the Ravens to bring in Beckham. Major professional sports are in an era of player empowerment where superstar players have sway in personnel decisions.

We first saw it in the NBA with LeBron James. James had the power as a superstar to play a general manager-like role and bring in players of his choice. The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are the NFL equivalent of this, as evidenced by Rodgers requesting the Packers bring back Randall Cobb this year.

The NFL has been slower adopting this new style of management, however. Jackson is undeniably one of the best players in the sport. His opinion does hold value to the decision-makers. But the general manager and owner still have the final decision.

Odell Beckham Jr. would be a good fit for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson

On paper, the Ravens have a good starting trio of wide receivers. Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Sammy Watkins are all talented, but they haven't been able to stay healthy. Week 9 is shaping up to be the first game all season that the three will play at the same time together.

Beckham would give the Ravens great depth behind those three players. The Ravens could take a page out of the Arizona Cardinals' playbook and run four-wide receiver sets.

Beckham is at a stage in his career where being the top guy isn't his role anymore. In a supporting cast role, Beckham could thrive and still receive targets with the Ravens.

The Ravens are known for being a run-first team. If Beckham joins the trio of Watkins, Brown, and Bateman, that would add another wrinkle to their offense to throw defenses off.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lamar Jackson might not be able to bring in Beckham himself. But his suggestion to the front office could carry some weight. We will see where Beckham lands after this week's games have concluded.

Edited by Shivam Damohe