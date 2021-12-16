Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens HC Jim Harbaugh provides update on when QB will return

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with an ankle injury last week against the Cleveland Browns, adding to the injury prone season the team has been having.

The Baltimore Ravens lost their second consecutive game to a division rival on Sunday and have fallen out of the number one seed in the AFC.

Jackson's ankle injury happened in the second quarter in Sunday's matchup in Cleveland. he was carted off the field and didn't return, subsequently being replaced by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Lamar Jackson was noticeably absent from the Baltimore Ravens practice on Wednesday, and head coach Jim Harbaugh did provide an update on his quarterback's status for this week.

Jim Harbaugh says that QB Lamar Jackson is 'day to day'

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Wednesday that Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday afternoon.

Harbaugh said that although Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Wednesday, he is still considered 'day to day' and there remains an outside chance that his quarterback could play this upcoming Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson is day to day with sprained ankle.



Jackson won’t practice Wednesday. But Harbaugh still said Jackson still has a chance to play Sunday against the Packers. John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson is day to day with sprained ankle.Jackson won’t practice Wednesday. But Harbaugh still said Jackson still has a chance to play Sunday against the Packers.

Tyler Huntley had a solid effort on Sunday when he entered the game for the Baltimore Ravens. Huntley threw for 270 passing yards and a touchdown and tried to get the Ravens back in the game.

If Jackson can't go this week against the Green Bay Packers, Huntley will get the start for the Baltimore Ravens, who are holding a slim lead in the AFC North division race.

Huntley got his first career start in the NFL in Week 11 on the road at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears when Lamar Jackson was too ill to take the field.

The Baltimore Ravens are in a tough spot when it comes to the end of season playoff push. The Ravens, ravaged by injuries since training camp, are 8-5 on the season and 2-3 in their last five.

The Ravens still have four tough games ahead before the playoffs begin. This week's matchup against the GreenBay Packers, then a divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals followed by the Los Angeles Rams and then a season finale at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday's game will surely be under a microscope as the week continues.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I looked like a rookie" - Lamar Jackson critical of his performance against Browns

Edited by David Nyland