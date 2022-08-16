NFL analyst predicts Lamar Jackson will become the second-highest paid player in the NFL

Lamar Jackson's contract talks have begun and both sides are still unable to come to an agreement. Some blame the Baltimore Ravens, while others blame Jackson for refusing to get an agent. Either way, eventually, many expect the quarterback to get a deal done.

The size of the contract is a big question. One NFL analyst has braced himself to read an eye-popping number higher than almost every other quarterback. Speaking on Pro Football Talk Live, Chris Simms explained where he expected the quarterback to be placed on the salary leaderboard:

"I know he should be paid more than Kyler Murray. That's what I know for sure. He should be, you know, one of those guys that we always put in the class of next. Right. And I don't know if you make him surpass Aaron Rodgers, that's a pretty special contract."

He continued, predicting his reaction to hearing about a deal bigger than every player except one:

"But I certainly think, you know, in a few weeks, if they told me, hey, Lamar Jackson is the number two highest paid quarterback in football, I'd go, ‘Yeah, okay. You mean the guy that won the MVP and just brings a team to the playoffs every year and the team is, you know, built around him.’"

Lamar Jackson's career

In his four-year career, the quarterback has taken the team to the playoffs three times. It kicked off with a first-round selection in 2018, according to Pro Football Reference. After Joe Flacco showed the Ravens that he couldn't get it done Jackson took over.

With him under center, the team went 6-1 and made the playoffs for only the second time since winning the Super Bowl in 2012. In 2019, the quarterback proved his rookie season was not a fluke, throwing for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions before eventually winning the MVP. The team went 13-2 that season and returned to the playoffs.

In 2020, the quarterback continued to dominate, throwing for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, going 11-4. While 2018 through 2020 were smooth sailing, 2021 had some bumps. The quarterback failed to finish the season due to injury and the team missed the playoffs. When he did play, he went 7-5 and threw for 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

If a deal isn't struck soon, the quarterback will be proving his worthiness on a weekly basis throughout the regular season. Will Jackson finish the season on a new deal?

