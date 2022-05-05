“Total and complete condemnation” - NFL analyst blames Lamar Jackson struggles for Hollywood Brown’s exit

Lamar Jackson wasn't the only one surprised on NFL Draft day when Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

With Brown now preparing for football in Arizona, many are excited to see how he does. Others, however, are still considering what happened in Baltimore. One NFL analyst has a theory as to why the wide receiver wanted a trade.

Appearing on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho said the wide receiver wanted out because he needed to get away from the Ravens quarterback. Here's how he put it:

“Hollywood Brown wanting out is a total and complete condemnation of Lamar Jackson and his ability to grow in the NFL."

He went on to say:

"To be great in the National Football League you have to master the art of the pivot... Lamar Jackson will never be able to master the art of the pivot."

He concluded, saying:

“The reason this trait is condemnation is because what is most successful for Lamar Jackson, is damnation for star wide receivers. No star wide receiver wants to play on a team where one or two tight ends are a bigger focal points than them.”

Marquise Brown's career with Lamar Jackson

Divisional Round - Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

2022 marks Brown's fourth season in the NFL. All three of his three seasons were with Jackson under center. Brown was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2019, the wide receiver started slow, catching 46 passes for 584 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2020, he took a step up, catching 58 passes for 759 yards and eight touchdowns.

By this point, he had built up a reputation as a speedy receiver with the ability to blow the top off a defense. Brown's 2021 season proved to be his first 1,000+ yards year. He caught 91 passes for 1008 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. An interesting comparison. Andrews had an incredible season, but it could be argued to have been at Brown's expense.

Regardless, the wide receiver now wears red and is effectively covering for DeAndre Hopkins while he serves a six-game suspension. Some say the weight of the offense rests on his shoulders. It will be interesting to see how he does in a high scoring offense like Arizona.

