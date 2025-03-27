Lamar Jackson sends 2-word message to LeBron James after he brutally roasts Stephen A. Smith

The Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James feud hit new heights after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. The 40-year-old called out the TV personality and compared Smith's media tour after their skirmish at the Crypto.com Arena to Taylor Swift's world tour.

“He’s on a Taylor Swift tour run right now," James said. "It started off with, ‘I didn’t want to address it, I wasn’t going to address it, but since the video came out, I feel the need to address it.’ M*th*rf*ck*r, are you kidding me? If it’s one person that couldn’t wait until the video had dropped so you could address it, it’s your a*s.”

Smith fired back on his podcast by claiming he would have gotten into a fistfight with James had the Lakers star escalated their argument at the Crypto.com Arena and thrown a punch. The Lakers superstar did not wait too long to respond to Smith's comments.

After leading LA to a victory over the Indiana Pacers with a game-winning tip-in buzzer-beater on Wednesday, the four-time NBA MVP mocked the analyst by posting a clip of him boxing and a video of two men laughing with the 'whomp whomp whomp' sound effect playing in the background on Instagram.

Several athletes reacted to the post, including Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson. The quarterback left three laughing emojis and said:

"Aye chill."

Lamar Jackson's feud with Stephen A. Smith

Lamar Jackson seems to be enjoying LeBron James's post directed at Stephen A. Smith, and it's no surprise, considering he has a history with the analyst. After the Pittsburgh Steelers' narrow win over the Ravens in Week 11, Smith claimed the quarterback's camp reached out to him to downplay the loss and back him in the MVP award race.

The analyst said:

“You don’t need to be chirping about him being an MVP when you can’t beat the damn Pittsburgh Steelers, considering what they’ve had at their disposal over the last few years."

Jackson wasn't pleased about the comment and called out Smith on X. He posted a picture of a man wearing a large cap and captioned it, "My Campppppp???" He added a cap emoji to his post to ensure that people knew he was calling out the TV personality for lying.

