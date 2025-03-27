"Bro got scared": Fans react after Stephen A. Smith forced to clarify on his intentions to punch LeBron James following viral moment

The confrontation between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith from early March continues to reverberate. On Wednesday, the ESPN talent commented on the incident again on the Stephen A. Smith Show. Smith strongly emphasized that he would have “immediately swung” on the LA Lakers superstar, had he “put his hands” on the media personality.

Once the comments became viral, Smith ensured the people got the complete picture by tweeting:

“I also said immediately after that I would’ve gotten my ass thoroughly kicked by the 6’8”, 250lb Goliath, but folks just left that part of my Youtube sentence out, huh? Okay. Have fun!”

Fans promptly reacted to the tweet:

“Bro got scared. Yeah you better clarify”

One fan said:

“You're whole job is literally posting clips just to get clicks and taking statements out of context, sucks when it happens to you huh”

Another fan added:

“None of this was needed if you just apologized and moved on but you went on a world tour, LeBron broke you”

@jbondwagon continued:

“Lmao easy to talk about swinging and smacking a guy behind the screen than in front of a 6’9 bulked guy”

@incarceratedbob reacted:

“You woud’ve took that [slap] and dialed 9-1-1 and called your lawyers. Stop the cap.”

Following the confrontation, Stephen A. Smith opened up about the incident. He said that the four-time MVP blasted him for talking about Bronny James. Smith responded by saying that the subject was not the LA Lakers rookie but his father.

The First Take host pleaded for the 40-year-old veteran to keep James Jr. off the spotlight following the youngster’s poor showing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 8.

Smith’s latest reaction came after LeBron James appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he mentioned defending his family. King James said that he would protect his family and other players from personal attacks from the media, including Smith.

The ESPN analyst stated that “in this ordeal,” the truth is important, further adding that he does not lie to his audience, while LeBron James “lies a lot.”

Stephen A. Smith did not want a Chris Rock-Will Smith repeat during confrontation with LeBron James

The LA Lakers hosted the New York Knicks on Mar. 6. When LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith in the third quarter of the said showdown, the two were on national TV.

The ESPN analyst had this to say about that confrontation:

(7:00 mark)

“I was in no position to give any kind of retort without making a scene. … Had I done something, what the hell do you want me to do? Do you want this to be a reincarnation of Chris Rock and Will Smith? … Let me assure you it wouldn’t have gone down like that. I would have gotten my a** kicked.”

On March 27, 2022, Will Smith went up on stage during Chris Rock’s appearance at the 94th Academy Awards. The Bad Boys star then stunned the world by slapping Rock, presumably for joking about Jada-Pinkett Smith, his wife.

Stephen A. Smith claims he would have gotten beaten up by LeBron James on national TV. But, clarified that he wouldn’t roll over like Rock did.

Fortunately, the confrontation did not escalate to a physical altercation. Still, the war of words continues between James and Smith.

