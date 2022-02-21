Lamar Jackson unimpressed with NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest

Lamar Jackson is one of the most impressive athletes the NFL has to offer. The 25-year-old is known for electrifying runs and having an elusiveness to his game possessed by nobody else. Being an athlete as impressive as he is, his standards for watching others is higher than the average folk.

Jackson joined the rest of the NFL landscape in watching the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night. The annual NBA tradition highlights some of the most athletic players in the game, who compete for the right to be called the slam dunk champion.

This year's event was an incredibly disappointing contest compared to previous years. Social media users, including Lamar Jackson, collectively agreed it was a letdown. Jackson quote-retweeted a tweet from Overtime's account, mocking the relatively lame dunk attempts that unfolded this year.

Jackson wasn't alone in being disappointed by one of the premium annual events the NBA holds. NFL players and sports analysts such as Skip Bayless weighed in with their opinions. They were as unimpressed as Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson was joined by many in feeling disappointed by NBA's Slam Dunk Contest

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson's lack of marvel was shared by NBA fans who expect greatness on an annual basis from the dunk contest.

One of Jackson's biggest rivals in the AFC North, Myles Garrett, was so disappointed that he tweeted his desire to compete in next year's dunk contest. Garrett was one of the highlights of the All-Star weekend, showcasing ferociously athletic dunks during Friday's celebrity All-Star game.

Myles Garrett @Flash_Garrett Y’all can sign me up for next years dunk contest Y’all can sign me up for next years dunk contest

The idea of Garrett competing with some of the most athletic individuals in sports is intriguing to say the least.

Others who joined Jackson in his lack of enthusiasm over what they witnessed included Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless. Bayless has watched every dunk contest since its inaugural conception in 1975.

He went as far as to say it was the worst dunk contest he'd ever seen.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Worst Dunk Contest ever. Worst Dunk Contest ever.

The NBA's Slam Dunk Contest is one of the most anticipated events of the NBA calendar. This year's event didn't live up to expectations, but there's optimism that next year could be a return to the norm should the likes of Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, and Anthony Edwards compete.

Jackson will now turn his attention to his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are looking to lock up the 2019 MVP long-term, while Jackson is demanding a hefty amount of money in the same category as Patrick Mahomes.

Edited by Piyush Bisht