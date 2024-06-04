  • NFL
  • Larry Allen’s daughter Jayla shocked and heartbroken over Cowboys legend's death: “This is a nightmare”

Larry Allen’s daughter Jayla shocked and heartbroken over Cowboys legend's death: “This is a nightmare”

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 04, 2024 20:07 GMT
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Larry Allen's daughter Jaylen shared her heartboken thoughts to her father's death.

NFL fans were shocked by the news of former Dallas Cowboys great Larry Allen's sudden passing at the age of 52 on Monday. The Hall of Fame offensive lineman passed away while vacationing with his family.

Allen's daughter, Jayla, shared a heartbreaking Instagram post expressing the 'nightmare' that her family is currently experiencing. She shared how her father was her best friend and how she doesn't know where to go from this moment. The post included photos of Jayla and Larry Allen, spanning from her birth throughout her childhood and beyond.

“I don’t know how to write this message and what to say. I am in complete shock. I feel like this is a nightmare and I can’t wait up. Every night I would pray to keep you safe. This doesn’t feel real dad. I am heart broken and don’t know where to go from this. I was blessed with the best father who loved me unconditionally. You would do anything for our family and I am forever grateful."
She finished her heartfelt post by finding some peace that her father was now with her grandmother.

"I feel completely broken and don’t know where to go from here. The pain of losing you will stay with me forever. You were my best friend and twin. People always said we were so much a like and that always made me smile. I know you are in peace and with granny💙I love you always and forever! Rest in peace"

Emmitt Smith broke down in tears as he paid tribute to Larry Allen

Larry Allen and Emmitt Smith spent nine seasons as Dallas Cowboys teammates from 1994 until 2002. The Hall of Fame offensive lineman helped create openings and opportunities for Smith through his own record-breaking career.

Smith posted a tribute to Larry Allen on Instagram on Monday. With tears, the Hall of Fame running back shared that he was 'at a loss for words' after receiving the news. The former Dallas Cowboys running back then went on to say that it shows just how fragile life is:

"I'm at a loss for words right now. Such a good dude, great player, super person... It just breaks my heart and I know life is very fragile. We're only here for a moment and we need to make the best out of every moment and not take people for granted."

Larry Allen was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played 12 seasons in Dallas before he was released after the 2005 NFL season.

Allen then went on to play two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring. He was a Super Bowl XXX champion, six-time All-Pro and eleven-time Pro Bowl selection.

