Last-minute Super Bowl ticket prices touch $196,000 for Chiefs vs 49ers showdown: Report

Attending a Super Bowl is probably a bucket list item for many NFL fans, especially if their favorite team is playing in it. The issue for the common fan is that the prices for the big game each year are astronomical and continue to increase just about every season.

This has resulted in much of the crowd for the NFL championship game each year being filled with celebrities and high-rollers rather than the true fans who have closely supported their team all year.

Sunday's Super Bowl 58 showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs has continued this trend, especially considering that Las Vegas, Nevada, will host it for the first time in NFL history.

Sin City is already an extravagant destination for its visitors, but with the big game as the main event of a potential getaway, ticket prices skyrocketed to new all-time highs. They were massive at the box office and have increased even further in the secondary market.

According to the Las Vegas Locally account on X, tickets nearing $200,000 apiece are still being offered to those interested in attending the game hours before kick-off but haven't yet purchased seats. This is a considerable discount from what some luxury boxes have been selling for, averaging around $2,000,000 each or nearly 10 times some of the standard seat prices.

The insane prices for attending a Super Bowl are why the game is often filled with popular celebrities and other wealthy individuals, as well as family members and friends of the players and coaches involved in the contest. These are usually the only people who can afford to go, as most of the prices for one seat cost more than many houses.

Do season ticket holders get to go to the Super Bowl?

When someone buys a full-season ticket package for any franchise, they are entitled to tickets for all their home games for that specific season. This includes all of their home games during the NFL playoffs if applicable, but they do not include Super Bowl tickets if the team makes it there.

Some franchises will hold a lottery for some of their season-ticket holders to get the opportunity to attend the big game, but in general, it is not treated as a home game for either team. In addition, season ticket holders for the home stadium will not automatically get game tickets, but the hosting team may also lottery off some tickets.