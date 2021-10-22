Latavius Murray injury: How long will Ravens RB be out for?

The Baltimore Ravens just seem to be having bad luck when it comes to their running back room. Before Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season even began, the Baltimore Ravens had already lost three running backs for the season to injury. With running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all out, the Ravens proceeded to sign Le'Veon Bell, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman.

But, heading into Week 7 with a divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals approaching, they are dealing with yet another injury to one of their running backs.

What happened to Ravens RB Latavius Murray?

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray injured his ankle on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray played 26 snaps against the Chargers with nine touches for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer Ravens RB Le'Veon Bell has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.He was out of practice squad call-ups, and with Latavius Murray's ankle injury, he could see an increased role Sunday. Ravens RB Le'Veon Bell has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.He was out of practice squad call-ups, and with Latavius Murray's ankle injury, he could see an increased role Sunday.

Latavius Murray hasn't practiced this week which leads many to believe that they won't play in Week 7. Another indication is that Bell has been promoted to the 53-man roster just on Tuesday. Last week, Ty'Son Williams was inactive against the Chargers, so he will likely be activated this week, giving him an opportunity at additional production as well. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also one of the best rushers in the game and isn't afraid to use his legs, which helps when the Ravens are down on running backs.

There isn't much information about Murray's ankle injury and the severity of it, so no timetable is currently available for his possible return. For a running back to have an ankle injury, it is likely that Murray will be off the field for a few weeks.

Since signing with the Baltimore Ravens, Latavius Murray has rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Despite signing just days before the season began, Murray made his Ravens debut in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders when he rushed for 28 yards and scored a touchdown. Murray has been an added assistant to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is off to one of the best starts of his young career.

Murray was originally drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Murray spent three seasons with the Raiders before signing with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. He spent two seasons with the Vikings before signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Murray was with the Saints but was released just days before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

