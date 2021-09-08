NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that could sign Latavius Murray

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that running back Latavius Murray has been released after refusing to take a pay cut.

Murray is coming off his best season in the NFL with a career-high in yards per attempt (4.5) and 7.7 yards per reception that made him a great backup for Alvin Kamara. Even though he's a veteran now, at 30 years of age, his usage during his career hasn't been big, with less than 1400 touches in a 7-year career.

Teams that want to make a playoff run can sign Murray off the street and put him on the field immediately. His running style is more of a straight line, but he adds quality to the passing game and he's also a good pass protector.

After refusing to take a pay cut, Murray's cut was almost a certainty. The Saints saw undrafted running back Tony Jones Jr. make a statement in the preseason and his lesser cost made Murray expendable.

On that note, here are 3 teams that could sign Latavius Murray as a backup runner.

#1 - Baltimore Ravens

Just as Mark Ingram did a few years ago, the best landing spot for Murray is in Baltimore, where he'd fit right into the rotation following season-ending injuries to J. K. Dobbins and Justice Hill.

Just got off the phone w/ RB Latavius Murray. He told me, "I'm willing to discuss an opportunity with anyone interested in me. At the same time, Baltimore is a team that was impacted by injuries, has a great chance of winning & a great coaching staff. I just want to get to work." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 7, 2021

Although the Ravens just signed LeVeon Bell to their roster, Murray would still have a massive role alongside Gus Edwards sharing first and second down carries. Bell, meanwhile, fits better as a third-down back at this stage of his career.

Murray, at 30 years of age, would probably prefer to play for a contender in the final years of his career. Even though he'd have to share the load in Baltimore, they still look like the best option for him.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

If Murray wants to fit better in an offense, however, then he should consider the Carolina Panthers.

He'd form a great running back tandem with Christian McCaffrey, as they have different running styles who would complete each other, although McCaffrey would obviously get the biggest share of the snaps.

Murray's presence would allow Joe Brady's playbook to expand a little further in their 12 personnel usage, which was limited to 17% last year following McCaffrey's injury.

Even though the Panthers are not a contender yet, they are a team that can make the playoffs in the NFC as a wild card with one or two lucky breaks during the season.

More from Mickey Loomis on Latavius Murray:



"Latavius is such a great teammate, and contributed to a lot of wins for us over the last couple years. I can't say enough good things about Latavius. Obviously you wish him well, and look, you never know what the future holds." https://t.co/v4DWicEEXF — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) September 8, 2021

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

There's another option if Murray wants to have a better workload in an offense that also sits in the NFC South.

The Falcons signed Mike Davis as their lead back during the offseason, but a little competition wouldn't hurt. Murray would join as an experienced back right into Arthur Smith's offense, who led the NFL in the usage of 12 personnel last year, being another useful weapon for Matt Ryan in the passing game as well.

The Falcons are in all-in mode with Ryan's contract restructure, and they need all the help they can get to return their offense to a powerful level such as 2016. Murray would be a good step forward on that.

