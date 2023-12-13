Latest on Matt Araiza's NFL future: Accuser's attorney could face legal action, Bills left with questions to answer

The legal and civil odyssey of Matt Araiza, the record-setting San Diego State punter and former Buffalo Bills draft choice who was falsely accused of rape, has seemingly concluded. So what’s next for this once-promising, sixth-round draft pick whose NFL career came to a grinding halt due to no fault of his own?

Araiza, you may remember, was named the Bills’ starting punter just weeks into training camp after being drafted in 2022. Soon after, he was named in a lawsuit that alleged he and others took part in the gang rape of a 17-year-old minor. After investigating the matter, the attorney general of San Diego chose not to file charges against those named in the lawsuit, including Araiza, stating, “the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charge.”

San Diego State University conducted a separate investigation into the matter then released a statement this past May claiming there were “no findings” against Araiza on the allegation that Aztecs football players raped the then-underaged girl at an off-campus house party.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the city and school finding no evidence of criminal behavior, the alleged victim chose to move forward with the suit. Just yesterday, Araiza’s accuser dropped his name from the lawsuit. Araiza will also not pursue a planned lawsuit against the girl for defamation.

Matt Araiza case: Where does the former NFL punter go from here?

Araiza’s agent Joe Linta told me that while the defamation lawsuit against the accuser will be dropped, the door is still open for legal action against her attorney, Dan Gilleon, who was outspoken about the accusations. Based on our prior interview with Araiza this summer, there’s a feeling that Gilleon defamed the punter.

Linta went on to say:

“No team in the NFL can prejudice him (Araiza) now, because it’s been proven criminally and civilly that the accusations were completely false.”

Despite this, Linta doubts Araiza will have an opportunity to play in the NFL this season with just four games remaining on the regular-season schedule. He is hopeful a team will sign Araiza to a futures contract come January. If that does not happen, opportunities in the XFL are something Linta will explore for his client.

The way the Buffalo Bills handled the Araiza situation, compared to their handling of Von Miller’s current situation, has also come into question.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miller in Dallas late last month after allegations that he assaulted a pregnant woman, who happened to be the mother of his children. Miller eventually surrendered to police and now faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, punishable by 2-10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to the accusation, Miller twice put his hands on the woman’s neck, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her to the couch.

Despite the arrest for felony assault of a woman, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has allowed Miller to stay on with the team and play the rest of the season and perhaps into the playoffs. Beane stressed that he wants the legal process to play out and won’t rush to any judgment, a courtesy he did not extend to Araiza.

Also read: Matt Araiza recalls All-American heroics, ‘punt god’ nickname and covering Chris Olave