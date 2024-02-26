Latest on Richard Sherman’s DUI arrest: Seahawks icon's bail set at $5,000 as court case looms

Former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence. Sherman remained in jail through Sunday and was in court on Monday morning, in which the judge set a $5,000 bail for his release.

The judge also set another court date for Wednesday and has set some boundaries for Sherman. He is not allowed to drive, consume alcoholic beverages or take prescription medications. He cannot refuse breath or blood tests in the time span.

Sherman is expected to post bail on Monday and be released from King County in Washington shortly thereafter.

The former CB was pulled over by Washington State Police on Sunday morning after he was caught driving 79 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone.

When the state trooper approached Richard Sherman, he smelled alcohol on his breath and he admitted to drinking two margaritas earlier in the evening. He refused to complete a breathalyzer test but did agree to complete other tests before being arrested.

Richard Sherman pleaded guilty to previous DUI incident

In July 2021, Richard Sherman was allegedly under the influence when he crashed his car into a construction site just outside Seattle. After the crash, he took off from the scene and went to the home of his wife's parents.

When they didn't open the door, he became enraged and footage from a doorbell security camera showed him proceed to bang on the door, yelling at the same time and trying to gain access to the home.

The police arrived and the former Seattle Seahawks CB was arrested for driving under the influence, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

In March 2022, he agreed to a plea deal that lessened the charges to misdemeanors of first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass. The terms of the deal also included court-supervised release through 2024 and a suspended 90-day jail sentence as long as he didn't get arrested again.

With the court supervision running through 2024, it's unclear how this recent arrest will affect his previous plea deal. Richard Sherman is now a co-host of FOX Sports' "Undisputed" and recently worked on Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" coverage.