Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez cheered ex-husband Tony Gonzalez on Hall of Famer's TNF debut 

NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez made his Thursday Night Football debut on Amazon Prime yesterday and his ex-wife, Lauren Sanchez, was there to cheer him on.

Sanchez is currently the girlfriend of Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos. The latter's company bought the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football for the next 10 years, costing the company a cool $1 billion a year.

Gonzalez, Nikko, Lauren and Bezoz in the stands on Thursday night. Photo via Lauren Sanchez Instagram story.

Given how the streaming services are slowly making their way into the sports world, Amazon clearly did not want to miss out.

As for Gonzalez and his debut, he was the ultimate professional that we have all come to know throughout his various TV spots since he retired. After the pregame show, Gonzalez, his son Nikko, and his ex-wife Sanchez were snapped with Bezos enjoying the game.

Many would think that it was going to be an awkward situation, but from the looks of it, everyone was happy in the stands. Sanchez posted about the first football game on Amazon.

Sanchez and Bezos post game. Photo via Lauren Sanchez Instagram.

Tony Gonzalez's personal life

Tony Gonzalez

We all know Tony Gonzalez from his 17-year playing career as he wowed fans with his incredible play, but off the field, not much is known.

The 46-year-old has three children. Nikko from his marriage to Lauren Sanchez and two other children, Malia and River Gonzalez, with his present wife, October.

Most high-profile athletes sometimes make their way into showbusiness, and for the 46-year-old, he has had plenty of TV and movie spots. He appeared in the TV show NCIS back in 2013, the movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 and A.I. Assault in 2006, as per imdb.com.

For the Hall of Fame tight end, he has also been on football shows Undisputed with Skip and Shannon, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, NFL Kickoff on FOX and now, Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

Despite all the moves he has made since his retirement from the NFL, most fans still know him as the trailblazing tight end that took games apart when he was with the Chiefs and Falcons. He was, incredibly, a Pro Bowler in 14 out of his 17 years in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far