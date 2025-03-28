NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood recently shared her "March dump" on Instagram.

"Just a March dumpy dump …im proud of HER," Wood captioned on Thursday.

In one of the pictures, Wood and Beckham's son Zydn looked like a little football player like his dad.

Zydn playfully put a TMJ splint in his mouth, making it look like a real mouthguard. Wood found it funny and reshared the photo on her Instagram Story.

"He's got my TMJ splint like it's a mouth guard during a game 😂," Wood wrote.

Lauren Wood shares adorable photo of Odell Beckham Jr.'s son Zydn in football-inspired pose (image credit: instagram/lolowood_)

Wood celebrated their son's third birthday on February 18. She posted an adorable photo with Zydn and wrote a heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday to my son Zydn. I have a 3 year old 🥹 this kid rules my world. The greatest love, blessing, teacher, challenge, reward, journey that I’ve ever known 💞 I’m so proud of my Dino boy," Wood captioned.

Wood and Beckham started dating in 2019 but reportedly broke up in 2023. They still co-parent their son, who was born in 2022, shortly after Beckham won the Super Bowl with the LA Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood work together to raise their son

Odell Beckham Jr</a>. and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood are no longer together but they remain connected through their son, Zydn.

On March 6, Beckham shared his thoughts about their parenting journey on social media. After a skiing trip with Wood and Zydn, he reposted a photo from Wood’s Instagram.

Beckham thanked her for being a great mother and expressed his respect for her.

"This world could never understand the love that we share, but I guess it's not for them to understand... genuine love and respect for u Lo, appreciative of all the love u pour into our son, incredible mother. Shxt just different, this is what co-parenting looks like and being," Beckham wrote.

Odell Beckham Jr. reflects on raising son Zydn with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood (image credit: instagram/obj)

Wood shared her experience in an interview with PEOPLE. She said that co-parenting is both rewarding and difficult, requiring patience, good communication and a strong focus on their child’s happiness.

"It's exciting. It's fun. It's challenging. It's rewarding," Wood said in October. "I feel like if you want to test you and your partner's characters and boundaries and values of compassion and forgiveness, nothing compares to co-parenting a toddler ... because they will reveal everything!"

Wood also explained that their lives are busy and unpredictable, but they both work hard to be the best parents they can be. Their parenting has turned into a fun competition, as they motivate each other to improve.

