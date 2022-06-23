Law enforcement officials provide initial details into death of Ravens player Jaylon Ferguson

Jaylon Ferguson's death struck NFL fans like a rock on June 21, 2022. Initially, details surrounding his death were scarce. However, the police have now released the first few details surrounding the NFL player's passing.

When people in their twenties die, the first reaction of many is that something nefarious has occurred. Nonetheless, according to TMZ Sports, the police do not currently suspect foul play.

At 11:25 PM, police received a call about a "questionable death." When they arrived, Ferguson was unconscious and surrounded by medics. He was soon announced dead at the scene. They found no signs of trauma.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement soon after the player's passing on Twitter. In the statement, they expressed their sadness and offered their condolences to his family.

Here's what they said:

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

TMZ, who spoke with the player in 2019, described him as "kind and humble" in their conversation.

Who was Jaylon Ferguson?

Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders

Jaylon Ferguson was a young linebacker who played for the Baltimore Ravens. In college, he was a central piece of Louisiana Tech's defense. In his four-year career, he amassed 112 tackles, 67.5 tackles for a loss, and 45 sacks. In his final year in college, he earned a whopping 17.5 sacks in 13 games.

He was drafted by the Ravens 85th overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Being a third-round selection, many expected him to see plenty of playing time for the team.

In his rookie season, he played in 14 games and started nine of them. He recovered a fumble and earned 2.5 sacks in his rookie season. He also earned 31 combined tackles with six tackles for a loss and nine quarterback hits.

In his second season, the linebacker also played in 14 games, making a noticeable impact on the field. Once again, he recovered a fumble. He also earned 2.0 sacks and had five quarterback hits.

In his final season, the linebacker played in 10 games, earning six total tackles and three quarterback hits. Though his career was brief, his on-field presence will be missed and his tragic death deeply mourned.

