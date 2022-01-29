Former NFL player has a bold take on Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning's HOF credentials

Former Giants NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes never minces his words on Twitter, regarding his football takes. Recently, he posted about Aaron Rodgers and former teammate Eli Manning.

Last week, he didn't hold back about Rodgers following the Packers' 13-10 upset loss against the 49ers at Lambeau Field.

Tynes wrote on Twitter that, "Eli Manning is a more qualified Hall of Famer than Aaron Rodgers."

Within the same tweet, he stated:

"Bring all the smoke you want. I'm taking 10 over 12 anytime a game is on the line or the playoffs."

It is clear that this is a incredibly biased take, but let's look at the two players' careers and credentials and see who is a more qualified Hall of Famer.

Eli Manning's career features two Super-Bowl victories and MVPs

Super Bowl XLVI

Eli Manning was drafted first overall in the 2004 NFL draft. He was drafted by the Chargers but demanded a trade, so he ended up in New York with the Giants. He played 16 seasons in the league, all with the Giants, and retired following the 2019 season. In his 16 seasons, he racked up 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdowns to 244 interceptions, and piled up an even .500 record of 117-117. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and is tied for the longest touchdown pass in history (99 yards to Victor Cruz.)

Now let's take a look at his post-season career. His postseason record sits at 8-4, going 4-0 twice and winning two Super Bowls as a wild-card team both times. Aside from his two Super Bowl runs, he's gone 0-4 in the playoffs. He won Super Bowl MVP both times, setting the record for most passing yards in a single postseason (1,209). He has a touchdown interception ratio of 18 to 9.

Now let's take a look at Rodgers' career.

Aaron Rodgers' career highlighted by his winning three league MVPs

Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

Rodgers was drafted 24th overall by the Packers in the 2005 draft. In his 17-year career, Rodgers has thrown for 55,360 yards, has a career record of 139-66-1, has a touchdown interception ratio of 449 to 93, and has 34 rushing touchdowns. Rodgers, a three-time MVP winner (possibly four after this season) is a four-time first-team All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler, has led the league in passer rating four times, has led the league in passing touchdowns twice, and was the completion percentage leader.

Rodgers' post-season career sits at a record of 11-10. Rodgers only has one Super-Bowl victory where he won Super-Bowl MVP, but has never made it since. Rodgers is 1-4 in NFC Championship games. In the playoffs, Rodgers has thrown 45 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, with 5,894 passing yards.

The numbers and accolades say Rodgers is more qualified to be a Hall of Famer, but Manning has a resume that he can backup. After reading about the illustrious careers of the these exceptional players, who do you think is more qualified as a Hall of Famer?

