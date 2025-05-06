"Least interesting team in their division" - Kyle Brandt serves reality check for Jerry Jones' Cowboys 

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has never shied away from bold takes, and his recent comments about the Dallas Cowboys struck a nerve with fans and analysts alike.

On "Good Morning Football", Brandt described Dallas' 2025 outlook as uninspiring and hollow, comparing the franchise to something you forget you even have in the house.

“The 2025 Cowboys have me feeling nothing, nothing,” Brandt said in a segment that quickly gained traction online. "They are by far, the least interesting team in their division, by far, fourth out of four," he added.

He likened the Cowboys to a piece of Tupperware. In his words, it is something you keep around without emotion or excitement, simply because it serves a practical purpose.

“It just serves a practical need of being one of the teams in the NFC East,” he added.

That comparison was not just about flair or flash. It pointed to a deeper issue with the perception of a franchise that once thrived on attention. Coming off a 7-10 finish last season, the Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the top job in January.

Schottenheimer has publicly stressed a commitment to physicality and consistency after what he called an unacceptable performance late in 2024.

Kyle Brandt questions identity, urgency in Dallas

Dallas hired former Arizona Cardinals assistant Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator to rebuild their offensive identity. Adams brings a reputation for toughness and trench-focused football, which aligns with how the Cowboys approached this year’s NFL draft.

They selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 pick. The first-team All-American is expected to replace longtime starter Zack Martin, who retired this offseason. Booker signed his rookie deal, a four-year contract worth $22.5 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

Still, Brandt argued that Dallas remains the least compelling team in its division. The Philadelphia Eagles have stayed competitive around quarterback Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders continued building around second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels by drafting offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round and cornerback Trey Amos in the second.

The Commanders’ strategy focused on protecting their franchise quarterback and reinforcing a young defense. In comparison, the Cowboys appear conservative and cautious.

While the franchise avoided headline-making trades, it did handle some primary contract business. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension in August 2024, which included $100 million guaranteed and a $38 million signing bonus. Linebacker Micah Parsons is still in talks for an extension, with reports suggesting Dallas has offered a deal that could make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. The figure is rumored to be close to $40 million per year.

Quarterback Dak Prescott’s situation also remains in the spotlight. In March 2025, the Cowboys restructured his contract to convert $45.7 million into a signing bonus. This season, the move created $36.6 million in cap space and pressured the front office to address his long-term future.

The team also lost running back Tony Pollard, who signed elsewhere in free agency earlier this offseason. Dallas has not made a marquee addition to the position but relies on depth and development.

Whether the Cowboys can prove Brandt wrong remains to be seen. But with an increasingly competitive NFC East and a roster that seems to be caught in transition, the pressure is building. Dallas’ challenge is not just to win but to matter again.

