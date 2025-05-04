"I plan on being successful": Brian Schottenheimer gets 100% real on staying grounded steps into Cowboys top job

Brian Schottenheimer joined the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2022. He served two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the team. Following an underwhelming 2024 campaign, the Cowboys fired ex-head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons. This saw Schottenheimer promoted to take over as McCarthy's replacement.

Brian Schottenheimer held his first press conference as the new Cowboys' head coach on Saturday. Interacting with the reporters, he got real about how he will continue to maintain his original personality even after the promotion.

Reporter Jon Machota shared a snippet from Schottenheimer's first press conference and his outlook for the upcoming season.

"I promised myself when I got this opportunity that I wouldn't change," Schottenheimer said as per Machota's tweet. Beccause I think I've seen too many people change. The guys I've seen change, they weren't very successful. And I plan on being really successful."

In Brian Schottenheimer's first year at Dallas, the Cowboys put up impressive performances on offense. They finished first in the NFC East during the 2023 season, but unfortunately lost to the Packers in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Cowboys finished the season as the highest-ranked scoring offense, with 509 points.

Unfortunately, the offense was not nearly as impressive last season. With an unfortunate injury to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys could only muster an average of 20.6 points per game. They ranked as the 21st-best scoring offense, with just 350 points.

Brian Schottenheimer's thoughts on the modern era of rookie minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys have 18 new players joining the team as draft picks and undrafted free agents. The franchise's rookie minicamp began on Friday.

During his press conference, the head coach commented on how these rookies can make an impression during minicamp.

"It's hard. It's in the meeting room. It's (asking) good questions... We're not going to get to full speed a whole lot today....It's definitely a different era of football."

The Cowboys picked nine players this year in the NFL draft. They decided to go with offensive lineman Tyler Booker with the first-round pick. Schottenheimer will have a lot of pressure during his head coaching debut.

The Cowboys have not won a Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl XXX. Will this upcoming season be the year they break this long title drought?

