"Leave them alone already": Fans react to Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's PDA-packed clicks being shared after Bahamas vacation

The NFL season may be over and "The Eras" tour is on hiatus but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still can't stay out of the reach of cameras. Last week, rumors of the couple vacationing in the Bahamas circulated around social media.

On Monday, the New York Post shared photos of the couple on Harbour Island, Bahamas. The couple appeared to be enjoying a beach day and decompressing from their busy schedules.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Most social media users agreed that they should be left alone and that it's not breaking news that a couple enjoyed a vacation together. Others lamented the fact that they don't care where and when the couple spends their time and that they are allowed to enjoy some time away from the public eye.

Below are the comments from fans on social media about the recent photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift wore $8,000 outfit on lunch date with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spent a few days in the Bahamas soaking up the sun. Since last summer, their relationship has been a whirlwind, with the two traveling the world and supporting each other's careers.

On Sunday afternoon, the singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen enjoying a lunch date in Malibu, California. The couple were seen walking in and dining at Nobu, a well-known Japanese-style restaurant that is often visited by A-list celebrities.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift's outfit caused the most stir on the couple's lunch date. She wore a khaki skort by Sandy Liang, which retails at $695, along with Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafers, which cost $268.

Swift also wore a leather messenger bag by Joseph Duclos, which retails for $7,079; according to @taylorswiftstyled's Instagram page, Swift's outfit cost over $8,000. That does not include the cost of the baby blue sweater and the sunglasses.

The couple have been keeping a low-profile since returning to the United States from Singapore just a few weeks ago. It appears, though, that they have been spending time on the west coast together.