"Tom Brady is beating Father Time at a much higher level" - Skip Bayless claims Buccaneers QB aging more gracefully than LeBron James

We regret to inform you that Skip Bayless is back with yet another hot take, this time featuring the NFL's be-all, end-all Tom Brady and NBA superstar LeBron James.

On The Skip Bayless Show this week, he dropped a fresh-out-of-the-oven hot take after a viewer posed the question: "Is LeBron beating Father Time just like you think Tom Brady is?"

Bayless' response was, typically, very Skip Bayless.

"The answer to that is a big NO. I will give you that LeBron James had the greatest year 19 last season of any NBA player ever, but that's in large part because not many have lasted as long as LeBron has."

Watch: Skip Bayless shuts down LeBron James-Tom Brady comparisons

Bayless read out a list of cardinal sins LeBron committed last season as his Los Angeles Lakers flamed out, failing to make the play-in tournament.

Brady, on the other hand, had Bayless' vote of approval, going so far as to claim that TB12 had no chinks in his armor last season.

"Last season, Tom Brady tied his career-high with five game-winning drives. Only a blitz bust in a broken coverage cost Brady's team that playoff game against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams."

The GOAT debate has been an exhausting, albeit everlasting one, encompassing both Brady and LeBron, two luminaries of their sport.

While the debate is no closer to a conclusion, Bayless appears intent on hammering down on the Lakers superstar.

Bayless also read out a compiled list of statistics, painting LeBron as an inefficient scorer. In the same breath, he heaped praise on Brady, saying:

"In the end LeBron is beating Father Time down on one level, while Tom Brady, as he's about to turn 45, is beating Father Time at a much higher level."

LeBron's 2021 season vs Brady's 2021 season

There was a lot of hype around LeBron James' Lakers as they traded for future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook, conforming to the NBA's Big 3 era. The Lakers, however, failed to make it work due to a number of issues with the basketball fit, with LeBron and Anthony Davis both missing a major chunk of the regular season.

Tom Brady, though, had a good season at 44 years old.

With Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans, along with Antonio Brown, the Bucs appeared stacked and were one of the favorites to go all the way. Injuries, however, were a cruel blow to their aspirations.

Godwin tore his ACL in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, while Antonio Brown continued to do Antonio Brown things.

For his part, Brady had an MVP-esque season, breaching the 40-passing-touchdown barrier for the second time in his storied career. He also became the oldest player in NFL history to lead the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) in a single season.

The Bucs' season ultimately ended in a whimper with a 30-27 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Skip Bayless Show and H/T Sportskeeda

