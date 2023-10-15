LeBron James believes Cowboys' Super Bowl hopes hinge on the game against Chargers - "Can make or break their season"

On Sunday morning, NBA champion LeBron James took to Instagram to share his weekly picks. James, a die-hard fan of the National Football League, said he was already 1-0 on the week with the Chiefs' Thursday night win. He then went through every matchup for Week 6.

The Dallas Cowboys endured a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Next, the Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Chargers in a primetime showdown on Monday night. Dak Prescott will look to lead his team to a bounce-back victory and get back in the win column.

LeBron took to Instagram to talk about the Cowboys.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cowboys had a tough last week, ran into what I believe is the best team in football. Like I said, man, they just got Molly Wop-ed. I think Dallas is angry. I think Dallas is mad. I think that Dallas is pissed off about last week. And this, right here, is a game that can make or break their season early on," said James in the 13th minute of the video.

James believes the Cowboys are in a must-win situation in Week 6. He believes last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers made the Cowboys upset and angry, which would lead them to be ready to take the field and get a win this week.

Which NFL team LeBron James is a fan of?

James may have made a career as a star on the court, but he is a fan of various sports. The 38-year-old has appeared at NFL and MLB games in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

Who is the Ohio native's favorite NFL team? Although James once declared he was a fan of the Cowboys, he is now declares himself a fan of another team.

“I’m a Browns fan now. My hometown has been disgusting my whole life, but we have hope every year.”

Expand Tweet

During Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football broadcast, "In the Shop," James was asked which NFL team he roots for, to which he said he was a fan of his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns. He also said how disappointing Cleveland sports have been throughout his life. However, he is sticking with the fandom moving forward.