"Trevor proving you Lewrong early" - LeBron James picking Bills over Jaguars right before NFL matchup has fans ridiculing him

LeBron James is enjoying the current NFL season and he has been sharing his picks on social media recently. "The King" has the Buffalo Bills beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first game of Sunday's loaded schedule. However, the Bills are down a lot after the first quarter.

In a post on his official X account, the LA Lakers legend announced that he's picking the Bills over the Jaguars. Buffalo entered the matchup on a three-game winning streak after losing their season opener against the New York Jets. On the other hand, Jacksonville had a bounce-back game over the Atlanta Falcons last week.

"Buf over Jags this early am. #NFLSundayPicks," James wrote.

LeBron James picks the Bills over the Jaguars.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills might have been the favorites entering Sunday's game, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars proved everyone wrong, including LeBron James, in the first quarter. The Jaguars jumped into an early 11- lead in the first period, with Lawrence throwing a touchdown to Zay Jones.

Fans on social media were quick to jump on James' pick on Sunday, with one fan calling him "LeWrong."

"My boy Trevor proving you Lewrong early."

This fan didn't like LeBron's pick either, but offered a very good explanation why the Jaguars are winning against the Bills:

"Not looking good right now unfortunately. I think Jags adjusted to the jet lag."

One fan had an honest assessment of James' picks, saying that it might be bad luck to get favored by "The King."

"You're not very good at this. There will be upsets King."

Here are other reactions to James' picking the Bills over the Jags:

How did LeBron James fare with his picks last week?

LeBron James announced his picks for Week 4 during an Instagram live. "The King" had an impressive line, missing just two out of the 13 winners. He correctly predicted 11 games, which had fans calling him many nicknames like LeBet.

However, James made a mistake in his first pick of Week 5 when he had the Washington Commanders winning over the Chicago Bears. The Bears were surprisingly dominant on Thursday following a 40-20 victory at FedEx Field.

