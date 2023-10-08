LeBron James' wife Savannah James' 'Not Committed' snap shuts down rumors of Bryce James committing to Ohio State Buckeyes

LeBron James' wife Savannah James went on Instagram to clarify Bryce James' viral post wearing an Ohio State jersey. Savannah explained that her second son is just visiting Buckeyes nation and has not committed to playing for them in two years.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Bryce's visit was unofficial and was just in attendance for Ohio State's football game against Maryland on Saturday. He was with Savannah, who was also in one of the photos in her son's Instagram post.

With rumors of Bryce possibly joining Ohio State, Savannah explained in one of her Instagram stories that the 16-year-old high school junior has not committed to Ohio State.

"#NotCommitted," Savannah wrote.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James on Instagram.

Bryce James is a four-star recruit of the 2025 class, but his lineage makes him a valuable player for many colleges. He plays small forward and left Sierra Canyon High School to attend Campbell Hall School. However, he moved again to Notre Dame High School last month.

The 16-year-old prospect's visit to Ohio State came just about a year since his older brother Bronny James came into the university with their father LeBron James. Bronny was also snapped wearing a Buckeyes jersey and there were rumors that he'll be joining them.

But the elder James offspring chose to stay close to home in California and join the USC Trojans. He remains in recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest a couple of months ago. He is expected to continue his basketball career, with the entire James family supporting him.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James sends Bronny James a birthday message

LeBron James' wife Savannah James and Bronny James. (Photo: Savannah James/Instagram)

LeBron James' wife Savannah James greeted their son Bronny James on Friday in celebration of his 19th birthday. Savannah is happy for her Bronny, who had a rough couple of months after suffering a health scare that put the family on notice. With help from doctors around the country, they were able to determine the cause of the cardiac arrest and have started treating it.

"Happiest 19th Birthday!!!!!," Savannah wrote. "I pray that the joy radiating from this photo is what you feel today. It's been a few months, but the strength, resilience and determination you've shown has kept us all grounded in the positive! I love you so so much and I pray for you health, happiness and prosperity this year and all years ahead of you!!"

LeBron told reporters during the LA Lakers' media day that Bronny underwent successful surgery to fix his heart issue. Bronny started rehab and began working on his conditioning. His goal is to play for USC this upcoming college basketball season.

