A champion like LeBron James lives for rings and Cowboys' failure to win Super Bowls has the Lakers star miffed. LeBron James was, of course, a huge Dallas fan earlier in his career. He has since switched to supporting the Cleveland Browns.

For many NFL fans, choosing to support a team is a lifetime love affair. So, no wonder they are suprised at the basketball star's decision to support a team that he did not initially support.

The reason for changing, he revealed today, is because it is his hometown team and they finally have some hope after being bad throughout most of the time. However, most fans were not buying the reason.

NFL fans not satisifed with Lakers star LeBron James' decision to stop supporting Dallas

Fans took to social media to essentially call the Lakers star a bandwagon jumper and a glory hunter. Here are some of the best responses from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Since when did LeBron James stop supporting the Cowboys?

While LeBron James mentioned the lack of success from the Dallas Cowboys as the reason not to support them, he rescinded his fandom of the team back in 2017. At that time, when players were kneeling to protest against racial injustice, Jerry Jones gave an ultimatum to the team that no one should do so during the national anthem.

At that time James and others were kneeling in the NBA to show solidarity to the cause. That caused a rift in opinion and he went back to supporting his hometown team in Cleveland.

Of course, growing up, the Browns left Cleveland in 1996 and moved to become the Baltimore Ravens and the franchise was in hiatus before the NFL expanded again in 1999. Given the club did not exist for some seasons during his formative years and in that decade the Dallas Cowboys were sweeping everything, it made sense for the basketball legend to look that way.

However, with the team now re-established in the city and Dallas no more a dynasty that they were with Troy Aikman, it looks like the Lakers star has decided to go back to his roots.

Can the Cowboys reach the Super Bowl this year?

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-2 this season and have looked good in patches. They lost to the Arizona Cardinals inexplicably and were blown out 42-10 by the San Francisco 49ers. It gives cause to believe that they might make it to the playoffs but winning the Super Bowl might be a tough bet for them. Even if they do, LeBron James might be gone for good, though.