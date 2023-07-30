LeBron James drops one-word reaction on Lamar Jackson connecting with Odell Beckham Jr. for TD in training camp

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn't play in the NFL in 2022. After suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, he took the necessary time to rehabilitate his knee injury. This offseason, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens and seems to be a favorite target for Lamar Jackson.

Just a few days into training camp, the quarterback and wide receiver already appear to be connecting on offense. Lamar Jackson's incredible pass during a team scrimmage has everyone talking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It even caught the attention of NBA champion LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star shared the video of the pass on his Instagram stories. Adding his take on the video. As well as the hands together emoji and the sick emoji.

"Ayyyee!!"

LeBron James' comment on Instagram about Baltimore Ravens training camp.

James, a Cleveland native, was a big supporter of Beckham when he played for the Cleveland Browns. Clearly, he is still impressed with the wide receiver's play on the field, even if he is playing for another team.

OBJ signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in early April. A move that was highly approved by Lamar Jackson, who was frustrated with the Baltimore Ravens inability to give him big-time playmakers on the offense.

Odell Beckham Jr. is trained and ready for long NFL season

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arrived for training camp with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week. He showed up looking lean and ready to go for his tenth NFL season. When asked by reporters how he has prepared and lost weight, he said he really hasn't focused on his weight.

Rocco DiSangro @RoccoDiSangro



Can you tell he’s fired up to be a Raven? pic.twitter.com/F9dvhLgOd5 Odell Beckham Jr. Takes the field at M&T Bank Stadium and the crowd reaction says it all.Can you tell he’s fired up to be a Raven? #RavensFlock

"I don't know exactly, but just, enough. Somebody was like how much do you weigh, 180?It was just funny to me because I'm not (anywhere) near 180. I've been working hard."

He said that he has been working hard for the last year to get back on the field. Saying that he knows he doesn't weigh the 180 pounds many thought. All he is worried about is staying healthy and ready for the entire 2023 NFL season and, hopefully, a postseason run with the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will look to get over their postseason hump. Something that the 26-year-old quarterback has been criticized for in the past. Adding a veteran wide receiver who has won a Super Bowl could help find that success.