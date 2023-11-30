LeBron James goes off on NFL over suspension of Tyreek Hill's cameraman Kevin Fitzgibbons: "This is F'd up"

LeBron James gave his take on the fiasco involving Tyreek Hill and his cameraman, Kevin Fitzgibbons. In the past, the outspoken Los Angeles Lakers star gave his opinion on the negligent shooting of African Americans by the authorities and statements by former president Donald Trump.

This time, he expressed dissent regarding the NFL's decision to suspend Fitzgibbons for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season and possibly for good.

LeBron James cannot believe the NFL's sanction against Tyreek Hill's cameraman

For proper context, the controversial incident happened in Week 6 when the Miami Dolphins faced the hapless Carolina Panthers at home. Luckily for Kevin Fitzgibbons, Tyreek Hill scored a touchdown right where he was in the end zone.

The All-Pro wide receiver celebrated the score by borrowing Fitzgibbons' phone before recording a backflip. The creative professional leaped for joy as Hill made that acrobatic maneuver. However, The New York Post's Justin Terranova initially reported that the NFL is suspending Fitzgibbons for Hill's actions.

The league confirmed taking back Fitzgibbons' cameraman credentials, which he shared on his Twitter account.

It's this predicament that had LeBron James express this through his Instagram story:

“Man this is F’d up!!! Suspended for the year and possibly for good! C’mon NFL! Do better! Sh*t ain’t that serious!”

LeBron James sounds off on the suspension of Tyreek Hill's cameraman, Kevin Fitzgibbons. (Image credit: LeBron James' Instagram story)

Aside from Fitzgibbons losing his credentials, Hill was penalized for the celebration.

Who is Tyreek Hill’s cameraman, Kevin Fitzgibbons?

While Fitzgibbons is still taking up Sports and Fitness Administration/Management at the University of Miami, he already has extensive videography and content creation experience. He started delving into the field in junior high school when he recorded highlights of his basketball team.

However, being a New York Giants intern helped him work with Saquon Barkley, James Conner, and Tyreek Hill, among others. He also works for VaynerSports as a video editor and content producer for Rosenhaus Sports. Bleacher Report has also employed Fitzgibbons as a freelance video editor since 2021.

He reunited with Hill when the Dolphins traded for the one-time Super Bowl champion before the 2022 season. Meanwhile, Fitzgibbons applied for a job with the NFL the same year and got hired to cover Miami Dolphins home games.

It was a season to remember because the wideout had 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Hill is approaching that mark this season with 1,324 yards after 11 games.

Unfortunately, Tyreek Hill won’t have Kevin Fitzgibbons documenting his highlights the rest of the way. However, the expert cameraman has no regrets, as he shared:

“One of the best moments of my life turned upside down in a matter of seconds. I get why the NFL had to make this decision and wish I could have done something to prevent it. But I'm thankful for the memory that Tyreek gave me. This was the greatest job in the world and I never took a day for granted.