The San Francisco 49ers have been gutted like no other team this offseason, losing several starters, leaving fans distraught, but Micah Parsons has no sympathy.

Instead, he mocked them on X and claimed that quarterback Brock Purdy's impending extension was the root cause of the mass exodus, and, like most teams, they can no longer afford to load the roster with star players on big deals.

The linebacker's comments didn't sit well with Dallas Cowboys icon Michael Irvin. He claimed that Parsons' assessment about the 49ers having to let stars walk to create cap room to accommodate Purdy's new deal after paying him less than a million for the past three seasons is spot-on. He said:

"It's fair because it's reality, and Micah knows that, because he probably would have his deal done already if he didn't have Dak Prescott there."

However, the Hall of Famer said that Parsons shouldn't poke fun at the team that the Cowboys have lost to four straight times, including twice in the playoffs:

"It's also a foul, because you couldn't beat them on the football field. So don't come here and start throwing things out now saying, 'Y'all finally gonna break up because we could beat y'all. Thank you.' So I rather you not say that. So it's both for me, it's fair, but it's also foul."

49ers' exits: Team suffers incredible loss of talent

The 49ers' mass exodus of star players commenced when they traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

Things were quiet for a week and a half until the NFL's free agency window opened on Monday. Since then, the 49ers have lost linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga to the Denver Broncos, cornerback Charvarious Ward to the Indianapolis Colts and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team also released linebacker Leonard Floyd, who's reportedly set to join the Atlanta Falcons. However, the biggest gut punch to 49ers fans was cutting fullback Kyle Juszczyk, the 49ers' longest-tenured player.

General manager John Lynch had hinted that the team would lose several stars and added that the 49ers needed to rebuild the roster with younger players after spending frivolously over the past three years. San Francisco will enter the 2025 season with several fresh faces and hope to bounce back from the dismal 2024 season, where they finished 6-11.

