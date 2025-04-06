"Legendary hottie!" - Cowboys fans react as cheerleader Ava Marie Lahey shows off prep routine

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, Ava Marie Lahey, gave fans a fun behind-the-scenes look at her dance practice routine on Instagram. She shared a video of herself dancing to Luke Bryan’s country hit “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)", showing off her seamless moves.
Cowboys fans loved her performance. They flooded the comments section of the post with compliments.
"Legendary Hottie," one fan wrote.
"ATE DOWNNNNN," wrote another one.
A third commenter wrote, "You are a country girl through and through!"
More Cowboys fans joined in to compliment her.
Besides, Ava's fellow cheerleaders from the team also lauded her moves.
Cowboys Cheerleader Ava Marie Lahey did not make it to the team in her first audition
After years of hard work and one close call in the past, Ava Marie Lahey, finally made it to the team.
Ava first tried out for the team in 2021. She made it all the way to the final round but wasn't selected. Still, she didn’t give up. She kept cheering for her college team at the University of Kentucky, finished her degree in May 2024, and tried again.
Each year, hundreds of women audition for the role, but only 36 make the final team. In 2024, Ava was one of them.
in July 2021, before her first audition for the role, Ava said:
“This was always a goal of mine, though I always thought I’d wait until after college. I thought I would take a risk, go out on a limb and do it this year.”
Cut to post-selection last year, Ava's dad, Trevor Lahey, proudly posted on Facebook.
"Well it’s official! This young lady is one of the new members of The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2024 team. You did something Amazing honey. Your Memaw and Papa would be so proud. Enjoy the ride. You deserve it so much," he wrote.
Ava's dance teacher, Sara Roegge, also shared her excitement.
"Look at our girl Ava Lahey. So happy for you," Roegge posted. "Can’t wait to watch you."
Ava Marie Lahey is from Jacksonville, Illinois, and started dancing when she was very young. She trained at Sara’s School of Dance and later became a cheerleader at the University of Kentucky, where she graduated in May 2024.
