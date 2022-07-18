"Coaches were not happy and that's an understatement" - Leonard Fournette ruffles some feathers in Buccaneers camp after appearing at minicamp weighing nearly 260 lbs

When Leonard Fournette joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players at minicamp, he was probably a little nervous. He joined a group of players who were excited to step on the scale and show off what they'd been working on all offseason. But while most players impressed or met expectations, Fournette did not.

According to Sports Day Tampa Bay Podcast, the running back showed up weighing a bulky 260 pounds. Put simply, the coaches were not happy. Here's how Rick Stroud, the insider who broke the news, phrased it:

“The last time we saw Leonard Fournette he was about a donut shy of 260. He certainly didn’t look like a guy who could play every down."

He continued:

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in the OTAs. But then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260. That’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



He was listed *by the team* at 228 pounds last season. #Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, fresh off signing a 3-year, $21 million contract with the team, says he now weights over 240 pounds.He was listed *by the team* at 228 pounds last season. #Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, fresh off signing a 3-year, $21 million contract with the team, says he now weights over 240 pounds.He was listed *by the team* at 228 pounds last season. https://t.co/s6bgQpUZNq

Leonard Fournette's current situation

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette has been on two separate one-year deals with the Buccaneers. He recently signed a contract worth $21 million over three years. There was clearly some trepedation from the franchise, as evidenced by the two separate one-year deals. This is not a good start to his contract, with many now arguing that Tampa Bay have instant buyer's remorse.

Many agree that Fournette's weight gain sets a troubling tone for next season behind Tom Brady. That said, Fournette's contract provides for an out in 2024 in which the team could save nearly $5.5 million by cutting the running back. Obviously, fans are hoping the running back can quickly get back into shape before the season rolls around.

Leonard Fournette weighed in at 228 pounds at one point. He has gained more than 30 pounds. With roughly six weeks to go before the start of the regular season, it will take a lot of work to be ready for Week 1.

In this year's NFL Draft, the Buccaneers picked running back Rachaad White in the third round. Many speculate that the rough weigh-in gives the rookie running back hope that he can supplant the veteran this summer. White is coming off his best season in college, when he earned exactly 1,000 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. The Buccaneers also have Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard on their rosters, so Leonard Fournette has a lot of competition.

Will a disappointing weigh-in trigger competition in Tampa Bay? With training camps coming to life around the NFL this week, we will find out soon enough.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rick Stroud and the Sports Day Tampa Bay Podcast

