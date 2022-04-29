What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Day 2 TV Schedule, Channels, and Live Stream details

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to continue later today with the beginning of day two, as the 32 teams continue on their journey, adding young prospects to their rosters. If day one of the draft is anything to go by, day two will be just as wild and entertaining, full of twists and surprises.

With the first pick of the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker, an edge rusher from Georgia whose stock was on the increase in the weeks leading up to the draft. The Jaguars shocked no one with the first pick and neither did the Detroit Lions with the second pick.

With the second pick in the draft, the Lions selected Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, who had long been the front-runner for the first overall pick and did not have to wait too long for his name to be called. The defensive end and Heisman Trophy runner-up will feel at home in Detroit after growing up and attending college in the area.

There was also an influx of new wide receivers entering the league on opening night as well as some stunning trades. Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and then selected Arkansas' Treylon Burks as a replacement with the 18th pick.

The Lions were also part of a significant trade on day one, moving up from 32 to 12 via the Minnesota Vikings and bolstering their receiving core with Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. Another blockbuster trade to happen on day one of the draft was between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Receiver Marquise Brown is on his way to Arizona after the Ravens traded him and the 100th pick to the Cardinals for the 23rd pick, which they then traded to the Buffalo Bills.

The draft is set to continue with day two and rounds two and three, with plenty of talent still on the board. Quarterback Malik Willis is the top-rated player for his position available after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall. Here are all the details looking ahead to day two.

Day 2 TV Schedule, Channels, and Live Stream details for the NFL Draft 2022

Date: 29 April, 2022

Second Round Start Time: 7 PM EST

How to Watch: ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network

Streaming Options: ESPN App, ABC App, NFL App, Fubo TV

Edited by Shivam Damohe