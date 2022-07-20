"They wouldn't have have the same energy in your face" - Leonard Fournette claps back at trolls calling him fat 

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette has clapped back at internet trolls after reports surfaced that he returned to Buccaneers mini camp overweight. According to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers officials were less than impressed with Fournette for the shape he was in.

Stroud said that the running back showed up to mini camp at nearly 260 pounds when his previously listed weight was 228. Fans came out of the woodwork slamming Leonard Fournette for his weight, and the player took to Twitter in response.

Here's what he wrote:

"They wouldn’t have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y’all September 11."

At least there is a silver lining, as the running back has time to trim down before kick-off. However, his coaches and teammates will no doubt be a little ticked off at him for not taking his job seriously enough during the offseason.

Leonard Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

Leonard Fournette recently signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Looking at his performances over recent seasons, the running back certainly deserved an extension. Last season, he rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns. He also recorded two receiving touchdowns. In 2020 he only started three games for the Bucaneers and rushed for 367 yards and six touchdowns.

He has also been very important to Tampa Bay in the playoffs too. During his two postseason campaigns, he has rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns, adding one through the air too.

Leonard Fournette will have to make a real effort to shift the weight as he has some serious competition at the Buccaneers. The injury-prone but extremely talented Giovani Bernard is on the roster, as is third-year Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The Buccaneers drafted running back Rachaad White this offseason, so Fournette does need to perform.

Tampa Bay will enter the 2022 season with a real chance of winning the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady back at the helm after the briefest of retirements, the postseason beckons for the Buccaneers. Rumors continue to circulate that Rob Gronkowski will change his mind on retirement and rejoin Tampa Bay for one last shot at the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see if Tampa Bay can win it all and if Brady can finish on the ultimate high.

