“What your a*** doing out there?” - Leonard Fournette explains how Tom Brady poached RB from New England Patriots

Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette nearly went their separate ways this year. The quarterback retired while the running back was out shopping with teams like the New England Patriots.

However, Brady wasn't about to let his former team poach his current running back. He pulled a few strings and got Fournette a job offer. The latter explained the story on "The Rich Eisen Show" and here's how he put it:

"As a child, I really didn't know if I was going to return back to the Bucs or not. The future was uncertain. So I went around to see what it would take, and when I went up to New England, [Brady] texts me."

He continued by recounting how the conversation went:

"He was like, 'Man, now what your a** doing out there?' 'Just shopping around, trying to see was good for me to trying to see what was available for me and my family.' And he was like, 'Man, I'll call you back. I'll call you back.' So next thing I know, Tampa called me with an offer."

Leonard Fournette went on to explain why he ultimately came back:

"Right now in my career, I'm older, you know? I have a family. I had two one-year deals and I want to do what's best for my family ... And it just made sense to come back and Tom came back because, as a unit, we've been through it from the playoffs to the Super Bowl."

Lastly, Fournette explained how he felt it was home and also loved the financial perks of the state:

"It made perfect sense to me and also my family. We love Florida and I've been [here] my whole football career. You know, I love [how it is] tax free."

Tom Brady's career moves

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While Leonard Fournette was faced with his own form job instablilty, Tom Brady has also been in a similar situation. Before 2020, the last time the quarterback faced murky waters in his career was all the way back in 2000.

Between then and 2020, Brady was a bonafide companyman and the face of the New England Patriots. Following the 2019 season, the quarterback joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After two seasons and one Super Bowl victory with the team, Brady called it quits this winter.

As winter turned to spring, Tom Brady grew to regret his choice and returned to the team. Rumors swirled about the seven-time Super Bowl champion attempting to buy part of the Miami Dolphins, but a lawsuit from Brian Flores made Brady think twice.

Since then, he has agreed to call NFL games for FOX following his retirement. Many have speculated on the date, but no one knows for sure. Will the upcoming season be the last time we see Tom Brady in uniform?

