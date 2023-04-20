LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are tied 1-1 with the Memphis Grizzlies in their first-round series. They played quite well in the first game and won it, but the second game was the complete opposite.

Dillon Brooks is well known for chirping with star players of opposing teams and he got on with James in Game 2. After the Grizzlies won the game, Brooks was seen making absurd statements about the Lakers star and was heavily criticized for it by the entire media.

Two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy also went on a big rant against Brooks and claimed that he has done nothing in the league to be talked about. Here's what McCoy said on Speak:

"Who is Dillon Brooks to be talking about LeBron James? He's been in the league since 2017, right now, six years, no All-Star appearances, no first-team defense, No second-team. You see the corner, you let Ja Morant do his thing and then kick out."

"So your game is super basic... I just hate when players like Dillon Brooks get so much attention for things not done on the court. Dillon Brooks, I don't even know, what he's known for it, though, for interviews?"

"Some players don't deserve a response and Dillon Brooks is in that category, of a guy who hasn't accomplished nothing. Like, let's be honest for a second, if he didn't say this about LeBron James, he would never be on no TV station."

Similar to McCoy, many think that James shouldn't think much about Dillon Brooks because he does the same thing with everyone else.

However, there is a possibility that the four-time NBA champion will come out all guns blazing in Game 3 which will be played in Los Angeles.

LeBron James could go nuclear in Game 3 against Grizzlies

LeBron James: Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

The series is currently tied at 1-1 and even though the Los Angeles Lakers lost in Game 2, they are in a great position. LeBron James could go nuclear in Game 3 to shut down Dillon Brooks, or he would involve his teammates to get the much-needed win.

The Lakers will aim to win both Game 3 and Game 4 as they are quite better than the Grizzlies, who are missing many of their key players. Ja Morant's availability is still in question for the next game.

