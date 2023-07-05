For the past two seasons, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. In both games, Prescott didn't play well, and the Cowboys' offense failed to put up points to help their defense.

The Cowboys quarterback has gotten a lot of criticism for losing big games, and it happened more than once last season. LeSean McCoy, who has won two Super Bowls, has challenged Dak Prescott to play as well against good teams as he does against weaker teams.

Here's what McCoy said on Speak:

"I think we need to see him be the factor that wins the big games in the big moments. Every time I watch the Cowboys win or in a big game, a big moment, especially in the playoffs, he's the weak link.

"Every time I see a big moment where the Cowboys are in the playoffs, he's the reason why they are losing. So for me, I got to see him go out there and actually win these games."

In each of the last two playoff losses against the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott's offense was only able to score 17 points. Even though the 29-year-old quarterback had great regular seasons, he wasn't able to come up big when it mattered most.

Last season, Prescott had a passer rating of 91.1 with 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games. He needs to cut down his turnovers, or else it will be very hard for the Dallas Cowboys to reach their goal. Since 1996, they haven't been to the NFC Championship Game, so it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can get there this upcoming season.

Next season is very critical for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott: NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and it will be important for him to perform well in the upcoming season if he wants to get another big contract.

Back in 2021, he signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cowboys. Even though the deal seems fair now, Prescott hasn't been able to have playoff success with the franchise.

As a result, it will be crucial for him to lead the Cowboys to a deep playoff run next season. Given the quality of the roster around him, Prescott has no excuses to not excel.

