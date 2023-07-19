The backlash from the likes of Josh Jacobs not receiving new contracts from their respective teams has been massive, but LeSean McCoy apparently now has the biggest and most damning thing to say about it.

The former Super Bowl-winning running back claimed on Tuesday's episode of SPEAK that the Las Vegas Raiders never intended to extend Jacobs, even though he had a resurgence in 2022 by leading the league in rushing yards:

"When I first seen this, I was so upset. I was so pissed off because I know how much a running back means to a team, right? And we're not talking about any type of running back. We're talking about some of the top players in the league.

"I've seen Josh Jacobs about two and a half weeks ago. And I'm talking to him about the contract situation. You know what he told me? He said the Raiders did not offer him a contract. One thing is negotiating. The other thing is offering a contract. What are we talking about? You don't offer the best running back last year a contract at all?"

LeSean McCoy questions RB pay disparity, vents frustration at "business side" of NFL

The lack of big-money contracts given at the franchise-tag deadline is not just limited to Josh Jacobs. Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard were also denied long-term extensions.

And for LeSean McCoy, that is a far cry from a few years ago, when running backs received a reasonable amount of money for their production. In the same episode of SPEAK, he said:

"When I look at all the top backs... one thing that remained the same was they got paid. Alvin Kamara? He got paid. Christian McCaffrey? He got paid. So when I look at a guy like Josh Jacobs - why is he not getting paid? He's been productive every year, averaging 1,200 yards. And he's been durable. He's not been injured, banged up.

"There's different arguments like, say, 'Saquon Barkley? He should be getting paid.' I don't know that number' though. Because it is the business side. (Running back is) one of the toughest positions in football... I get that argument. But when you look at certain players like Josh Jacobs, why can't he get paid? That's my only issue. It's so frustrating."

