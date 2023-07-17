NFL Rumors: Cowboys make decision on Tony Pollard as $10,100,000 decision looms ahead of franchise tag deadline

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted that the Dallas Cowboys and Tony Pollard are not expected to finalize a long-term contract extension.

The senior NFL reporter and SportsCenter insider said:

“The #Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard, barring a late change, are not expected to reach a deal by Monday’s 4 p.m. franchise tag deadline, per sources.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Pollard - the No. 9 running back according to our execs/coaches/scouts poll - is due $10.1M on a tag he signed in March.”

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN



Pollard - the No. 9 running back according to our execs/coaches/scouts poll - is due $10.1M on a tag he signed in March. The #Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard, barring a late change, are not expected to reach a deal by Monday’s 4 p.m. franchise tag deadline, per sources.Pollard - the No. 9 running back according to our execs/coaches/scouts poll - is due $10.1M on a tag he signed in March.

Tony Pollard signed a $10.01 million franchise tag earlier in the offseason to remain with the Cowboys. That amount is three times more than his rookie scale contract. The move could have been a placeholder for a potential multi-year deal, but contract talks went nowhere.

Unfortunately, he is affected by the devaluation of the running back market. Dalvin Cook remains a free agent despite having 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Meanwhile, Tony Pollard became Dallas’ starting running back after Ezekiel Elliott’s release, freeing the franchise from the latter’s six-year, $90 million contract.

Likewise, Saquon Barkley threatens to skip training camp without a contract extension. The New York Giants offered him the franchise tag, but he hasn’t signed it.

Even Austin Ekeler doesn’t have long-term security with the Los Angeles Chargers after 2023 despite having 1,637 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns last year.

Ironically, Bijan Robinson will be the highest-paid running back in 2023 before he even takes his first NFL snap. His $13.7 million base salary is higher than 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry’s $10.5 million.

Without a long-term deal, the Cowboys still expect Tony Pollard to have a breakout season. Having great numbers in 2023 will help him negotiate with other squads interested in having him.

However, Dallas has an ace because they can offer him another franchise tag in 2024. This time, it will be a 20 percent increase from 2023’s value, bringing the one-year, fully guaranteed amount to around $12 million.

The Cowboys are exercising their leverage over Tony Pollard

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones won’t give another massive contract to a running back for now, especially after canceling Elliott’s deal.

But Tony Pollard’s performance is trending in the right direction, tallying career highs of 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Those numbers exceed his combined totals from 2019, his rookie season, and 2020.

The former Memphis standout had 719 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2021 despite not starting in any of the 15 games he played.

Since he entered the league, his 5.74 yards per touch average is third among non-quarterbacks with at least 500 touches. Fellow running backs Christian McCaffrey (5.79) and Ekeler (5.75) lead the category.

While Tony Pollard has the talent to become the Cowboys’ next star running back, the franchise is airing on caution’s side. After all, he suffered a leg injury during their Divisional Round loss to McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault