Dalvin Cook finds himself in the position of being one of the few remaining sought-after free agents this offseason. The 27-year-old running back has been linked to various teams since the Vikings released him last month. Cook could help several teams who have uncertainty in their backfields.

NFL insider Cameron Wolfe appeared on "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Miami Dolphins' interest in the running back, and where Miami stands with him:

"So here's what I can tell you about Dalvin Cook. The Dolphins do have interest. They've had conversations with Dalvin Cook and there have been offers made for multiple teams told, including the Dolphins, but right now they're in a holding pattern... and from what I understand, training camps the next marker.

"Ideally, you want to get something so you get him to the camp, but he and his team are comfortable if it goes into his camp, if it goes to the season.You know, he believes he's one of the best rep backs in the league and he wants to be paid as such."

"The Dolphins are also comfortable with their room if they had to go that way too [...]. Dalvin Cook would be a great fit in that Mike McDaniel offense. He loves to use those running backs in a variety of different ways, and so there's room for him for Raheem Mostert. All the running backs to have some success there in Miami".

The four-time Pro Bowler is not just linked with the Miami Dolphins but also to the New York Jets. There could be uncertainty with the Jets backfield as Breece Hall is coming off of knee surgery this offseason. Multiple reports state that Hall should be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

Could Dalvin Cook be a starting running back this season?

Cook with the Minnesota Vikings

Cook has shown throughout his six seasons in the NFL that he is a viable starter in the backfield. He has four straight seasons of over 1,100 rushing yards along with two seasons of 10+ touchdowns.

The former Florida State star is third in Minnesota Vikings history in yards (5,993) and third in touchdowns (47).

A Dalvin Cook stats with the #Vikings • 6 seasons •5,993 rush yards •47 rush TDs •4 Pro Bowls #NFL team is going to get an awesome RB. Dalvin Cook stats with the #Vikings: • 6 seasons • 5,993 rush yards • 47 rush TDs • 4 Pro BowlsA #NFL team is going to get an awesome RB. https://t.co/HOXowSSgFC

A concern for teams like the Dolphins or Jets could be that Cook is coming off of shoulder surgery. However, all signs point to him making great progress post-surgery.

It had been a while since both the Dolphins and Jets had a 1,000-yard rusher. The last Miami player was Jay Ajayi in 2016 and it was Chris Ivory for the Jets in 2015. We'll see where Cook will land for his seventh season in the league.

